NHL Rumors: Suzuki & Team Canada, Maple Leafs & Marchment, Mangiapane Trade

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did it slip that Nick Suzuki might have been selected to represent Team Canada at the Olympics? Meanwhile, are the Edmonton Oilers seeking a trade for Andrew Mangiapane and was his healthy scratch on Monday night part of that process? Finally, did Mason Marchment decline a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Did Nick Suzuki Make Team Canada?

An interesting bit of potential news popped up early on Monday as it pertains to Team Canada’s roster reveal on New Year’s Eve. Marco D’Amico of RG Media noticed Team Canada merchandise appearing on the Fanatics website. Among the merchandise being promoted was that of Montreal Canadiens star Nick Suzuki.

Items with Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand, and Mitch Marner‘s names were also available and promoted, but Suzuki’s inclusion stands out because he was considered to be a bubble player.

Are the Oilers About to Trade Andrew Mangiapane?

With the NHL roster freeze lifted, trade rumours are heating up, with one deal between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets already done. In Edmonton, Andrew Mangiapane is at the center of new speculation as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported both the forward and the team are potentially comfortable with the idea of exploring a trade.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Mangiapane’s reduced ice time turned into a fourth-line slot, but then suddenly became a healthy scratch on Monday just minutes before the game versus the Winnipeg Jets. This has fueled speculation about his future. Reports are that Mangiapane’s agent has been given permission to seek a trade, with Edmonton Sports Talk’s Tom Gazzola writing, “As of right now (1st period of EDM @ WPG) with Mangiapane being a healthy scratch – told that he & his agent haven’t been informed of any trade yet.”

Despite a full no-trade clause and a $3.6 million cap hit through 2026-27, interest could emerge.

Did Mason Marchment Shoot Down a Trade to the Maple Leafs?

Prior to his trade from the Seattle Kraken to the Columbus Blue Jackets, there was a lot of chatter linking Mason Marchment to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was believed they were interested in acquiring the forward.

Interestingly, it sounds like that interest was not reciprocated.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman was recently asked about Marchment’s partial no-trade list on the FAN Hockey Show and confirmed that the Maple Leafs were among the teams on it, nixing any potential deal.

Mike Futa asked: “I had heard that he had a no-move clause with regard to Toronto.”

Friedman responded: “I believe that’s true, he has a partial no-trade, I heard Columbus was not on it; he didn’t have to waive to go there.”

Marchment is a pending UFA in the fourth and final season of the four-year, $18 million deal he inked to join the Dallas Stars. He’s having a bit of a down year, leaving some questions about how much interest there will be in his services when free agency hits. If the Blue Jackets are interested in signing him to an extension, perhaps that doesn’t matter.

It is not known if the Leafs ever got to the point of tabling an offer for Marchment and if he was asked to waive for the Maple Leafs.