Insider Reports Mangiapane & Oilers Could Seek Trade

Now that the NHL holiday roster freeze is over, there are only five weeks until the start of the Olympics, which means yet another roster freeze. That also means trade rumours are going to start coming fast and furious, and for the Edmonton Oilers, they already have.

Related: Oilers’ Andrew Mangiapane Facing Unwarranted Criticism From Fans

The latest rumour surrounds Andrew Mangiapane and his future with the club. He has been playing significantly less time per game, and last night he was listed as a healthy scratch. Because of that, it has sparked a ton of rumours regarding whether both sides would be willing to seek a trade, largely in part due to the abundance of forwards on the roster with everyone getting back to full health.

So with that, let’s take a look at the report from Elliotte Friedman on Mangiapane’s future with the organization.

Both Parties Could Seek Trade

According to Friedman of 32 Thoughts the Podcast, it appears that things between the Oilers and Mangiapane could be heading toward a trade. On the latest episode of the podcast, Friedman mentioned that Mangiapane’s future could be resolved quickly if both parties agree to seek a trade. Here’s what he said:

“One of the names that could possibly be affected by this is going to be Andrew Mangiapane,” Friedman said. “Mangiapane started the year in a bigger role, and lately he’s struggled to find both ice time and consistency. In the last 10 games, he’s got only three games where he’s played more than 11 minutes. “Mangiapane has a full no-trade until, I believe, the middle of June, but I think there is an understanding there that if the Oilers can find something for Mangiapane with another team where he might have a bigger role, he would be willing to waive in that situation.”

Mangiapane is signed through the 2026-27 season at $3.6 million. However, as Friedman alluded to, he carries a full no-trade clause, which makes things harder for the Oilers. They can’t just trade him anywhere, as he would need to agree to the move. That again makes things difficult, but not impossible. There will be teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, or even the Carolina Hurricanes that could express interest in acquiring him.

Andrew Mangiapane, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

With him being listed as a healthy scratch, it could expedite the process of Mangiapane being traded, which could drastically lower the amount of time teams have to show interest ahead of the Olympic break. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been overly productive this season. He has just five goals and six assists for 11 points in 39 games and is a minus-16. As Friedman mentioned, he has played under 11 minutes in seven of his last 10 games.

Mangiapane’s future in Edmonton is getting very interesting, and it could only get more complicated from here.