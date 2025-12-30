Blues’ Binnington Is Jeopardizing His Role With Team Canada in the Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics are right around the corner. The NHL will be participating for the first time since 2014. After months of speculation, we will soon know which players will join their respective countries’ teams. Olympic teams must finalize their rosters by this Wednesday (Dec. 31). Public announcements will be made soon after. Jordan Binnington may have saved Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, but his spot on the team may be in jeopardy.

Rough 2025-26 Season So Far

Binnington came into the 2025-26 season as the St. Louis Blues’ clear starting goaltender. However, things have taken a turn for the worse as the season has progressed. In 23 games this season, Binnington is 7-9-6 with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and a .870 save percentage (SV%). December has been especially rough for the former All-Star, as he has posted a 1-4-1 record with a 4.51 GAA and a .832 SV%.

As much as Binnington has struggled, this is how much better Joel Hofer has been playing. As a result, Hofer has been getting the majority of the starts lately, a trend that should continue. Binnington’s opportunities in the net will be fewer, limiting his opportunities to find his game.

Team Canada’s Goaltending Debate

Binnington performed well in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, helping lead Team Canada to the championship. This led many to assume Binnington was the favorite to be Team Canada’s starting goalie for the Olympics. After all, in addition to the 4 Nations success, Binnington has also won a Stanley Cup.

Yet Binnington’s play is not only jeopardizing his starting spot; it could be jeopardizing his spot on the team altogether — other goaltenders are having strong seasons and making a strong case for the roster.

Scott Wedgewood

Scott Wedgewood has already set a new career high in wins with 17. The 33-year-old has played a significant role in the Colorado Avalanche’s success this season, posting a .919 SV% alongside a 2.13 GAA. His wins and SV% currently lead the NHL.

Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

It would be hard to argue against Wedgewood being more deserving of a spot than Binnington, even if Wedgewood has been a career backup before this season.

One of the best Olympic goalies of all time, Martin Brodeur, believes Wedgewood should be on Team Canada’s roster.

Like I said, he deserves it. He’s a student of the game. I know that he still talks to our former goalie coach, Jacques Caron, about once a month, about goaltending. About anything actually. He’s a kid that still wants to get better now, just like he always has. He did everything in his power to make that happen and now it’s happening for him. I’m excited for him every time I watch him play.

Mackenzie Blackwood

Another Avalanche goaltender is making a case to be on Team Canada. Mackenzie Blackwood has been highly effective as the Avs’ backup goaltender. In fact, one wonders what kind of numbers he would be putting up if he were the starter. The 29-year-old is 11-1-1 this season with a 2.16 GAA and .924 SV%.

Blackwood has a little playoff experience, whereas Wedgewood has none. That is something Team Canada may consider as they approach their final decision.

Logan Thompson

Logan Thompson was left off the 4 Nations roster, but he has been doing everything he can to earn a spot on the Olympic roster. The 2023 Stanley Cup champion is having a strong season, posting a 15-9-3 record alongside a 2.27 GAA and a .917 SV%. His work between the pipes is why the Washington Capitals are currently playoff contenders.

Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While he has won a Stanley Cup, his playoff experience comes from last season, when he played in 14 games for the Capitals. He does have more experience than Blackwood, but not much. However, unlike Blackwood, Thompson was part of a championship team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Other Options

Darcy Kuemper is a name that has come up for Team Canada. He is a Stanley Cup champion and is having a strong season. Jake Allen is having what could be considered an under-the-radar season, but he has not been a regular starter since the 2018-19 season.

Binnington, Thompson, Blackwood, and Wedgewood are likely to be the finalists for Team Canada’s roster.

Is Binnington’s Spot in Jeopardy?

If the criteria are set at this season’s performance, then yes, Binnington should be nowhere near Team Canada’s crease.

However, it is not that simple. Despite his struggles this season, Binnington is the only one of the likely finalists to have experience on the big stage. He has won a Stanley Cup and the 4 Nations Face-Off. That experience is valuable. At the same time, Binnington is someone who can flip a switch all of a sudden and return to form. You may remember he wasn’t playing all that well when the 4 Nations started last year, but turned it on in the championship game.

Team Canada needs a mix of talent and experience. As a result, here is what could happen.

Binnington Joins Roster, But Does Not Start

Binnington can join the roster as the third goalie on the depth chart. This makes him available for the team, but they do not need to commit to him being the starter.

Team Canada’s starter should be Wedgewood. He is leading the Avalanche to one of their best seasons in team history and in league history. Head coach Jon Cooper should ride the hot hand and give the reins to Wedgewood to start the Olympics.

Backing up Wedgewood should be Thompson. He has the playoff experience and has been in a championship locker room. He also brings consistency to the team. In his six-year career, he has never posted a SV% below .908.

This leaves Binnington in the press box, but available should he be needed. He could get ice time during the preliminary stage, so the team could get an idea of how he looks before the games start counting for medals.

Answering the Question

No, Binnington’s spot on the roster is not in jeopardy, mainly because of the lack of experience with the other options.

However, his starter’s job is 100% in jeopardy. Unless he turns it around between now and the Olympics, he should not be the starter for the team.

We will find out Team Canada’s decision this Wednesday, as they will officially announce their roster.