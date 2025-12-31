Panthers Should Be Rejuvenated With Tkachuk Return

The Florida Panthers are in the dog fight that is the Eastern Conference. They currently occupy the second wild-card spot with a record of 21-15-3 and 45 points. In the Atlantic Division, they sit two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place, three points behind the Montreal Canadiens for second, and four points behind the Detroit Red Wings for first. They look to become the first team since the early 1980s New York Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups.

Even before the season started, the team was riddled with injuries. As it has progressed, the team has slowly gotten back its missing pieces. One that is expected to make his triumphant return soon from the torn adductor injury he suffered in the last postseason is forward Matthew Tkachuk. On Sunday, he participated in a morning skate dressed in a non-contact jersey. That was his first practice this season and his first since the injury. His return will be a shot of adrenaline for his team and will give them a huge push toward the playoffs.

Panthers Are a Lot Better Than Earlier This Season

The Panthers have been on a roll lately. They’ve won eight of their last 11 games and have collected points in 10 of their last 13.

The team has the eighth-best penalty kill with an 82.8% kill rate. In addition, they have been led by 37-year-old star forward Brad Marchand, who is leading the team in points with 45, goals with 23, and assists with 22. When Tkachuk gets back, he’ll be on a team that is performing well.

Chemistry will be Renewed

Upon his return, he’ll likely be reunited with his linemates in Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett, who have also been lighting the lamp in his absence.

Jun 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) puts a rat on the stick after the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in game three of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In addition, it will also help in shifting other players’ lines back to normal. For example, Marchand can be put in his line with the Finnish duo of Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Last postseason and this current season, they’ve been a lot to handle for the opposition. Getting the lines back in focus could mean a better offense, especially with Tkachuk back in the mix.

Panthers Can Return to True Physical Game

One of the many things the team is known for is their hard style of play. A.J. Greer, Niko Mikkola, and the aforementioned Bennett display this well. Tkachuk has also been the type of guy to get his hands dirty if he has to.

With him back in the fray, the team can go harder on the forecheck and start getting rougher in the crease. This will generate a ton of offense as well.

Will it be Enough for a Playoff Push?

According to head coach Paul Maurice, there is no real timetable for Tkachuk’s return. Regardless, it sounds like he should be close to returning in the coming weeks. This is just before the 2026 Winter Olympics, giving him a chance to play for his country (he was one of the first six players announced for the United States back in June.)

Given where the team is standings-wise, his comeback is just what the doctor ordered for Maurice’s squad. Hopefully, this will propel them back into the playoffs.