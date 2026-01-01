Kraken Gameday Preview: Last Game of the Homestand Hosting the Predators

On Thursday, Jan. 1, the Seattle Kraken will host the Nashville Predators and will look to start fresh in 2026. They just had their four-game winning streak snapped after they lost in a shootout to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 29. With this being Seattle’s last game at home before they embark on a two-game Canadian road trip, the Kraken will try to get back in the win column.

The Predators are currently in the middle of a seven-game road trip; this game in Seattle marks game five. Nashville is currently on a two-game winning streak after they beat the Vegas Golden Knights last night in a New Year’s Eve matchup. The Kraken might have an advantage over a tired Nashville team, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have to be on their A-game throughout the night.

Kraken Storylines

At practice ahead of the game versus Nashville, forward Jaden Schwartz was on the ice in a red no-contact jersey. Schwartz sustained a lower-body injury in late November and was expected to miss six weeks. This is now the five-week mark, so the fact that Schwartz is on the ice, even if he cannot take any contact, is a good sign of progress for his recovery.

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

With Schwartz slowly making his way toward a comeback, the Kraken will need to decide who to take out of the lineup. Ahead of the New Year, they sent Jani Nyman back down to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Nyman last drew into the lineup on Dec. 22 against the Anaheim Ducks. He has played 24 games this season and recorded six points (two goals, four assists). Nyman was often a healthy scratch, so at least he will get ice time down in the AHL.

The player to watch in this game is Jared McCann. In his second game back from injury, he scored his first goal since Dec. 10, the tally coming on the power play in the first period. The Kraken have struggled recently to score on the man advantage, so having McCann back in the lineup is a huge help.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 16-14-7

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 14 goals (G), 11 assists (A), 25 points (P) Eeli Tolvanen – 7 G, 18 A, 25 P Chandler Stephenson – 10 G, 14 A, 24 P Matty Beniers – 4 G, 17 A, 21 P Vince Dunn – 5 G, 15 A, 20 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 10-9-5, 2.77 goals-against average (GAA), .904 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 6-3-1, 2.44 GAA, .917 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Nashville Predators

Season Record: 18-17-4

Top Scorers:

Ryan O’Reilly – 11 G, 23 A, 34 P Filip Forsberg – 16 G, 15 A, 31 P Luke Evangelista – 6 G, 23 A, 29 P Steven Stamkos – 18 G, 8 A, 26 P Erik Haula – 5 G, 16 A, 21 P

Goalie Stats:

Juuse Saros – 15-12-3, 2.93 GAA, .898 SV% Justus Annunen – 3-5-1, 3.29 GAA, .878 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Kaapo Kakko — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton — Shane Wright — Jared McCann

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ryan Winterton, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jaden Schwartz, Matt Murray, Brandon Montour, Max McCormick

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting — Erik Haula — Luke Evangelista

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Reid Schaefer — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei — Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annuen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Baron

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will play the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow, Jan. 2, when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.