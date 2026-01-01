Projected Lineups for Jets vs Maple Leafs – 01/01/26

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson

Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke

Injured: None

Status report

The Jets did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — Bobby McMann

Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan

Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)

Status report

Matthews will return after missing a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with a lower-body injury… Nylander will miss his third straight game.

