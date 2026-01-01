Projected Lineups for Jets vs Maple Leafs – 01/01/26

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (15-19-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (18-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Colin Miller, Haydn Fleury, Cole Koepke
Injured: None
Status report
The Jets did not hold a morning skate after a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli — John Tavares — Bobby McMann
Mathew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan
Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney)
Status report
Matthews will return after missing a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday with a lower-body injury… Nylander will miss his third straight game.
