NHL Morning Recap – December 31, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.
All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps
Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 5 NHL games that were played on Dec. 30, 2025. Which saw the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils. As well as the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers battle it out in the late game.
All that and more in the Morning Recap.
CANADIENS 3 at PANTHERS 2 – OT
Florida Panthers Scoring Summary
P3 10:18 – Brad Marchand (23) from Sam Bennett (16), Seth Jones (18)
P3 15:01 – Sam Reinhart (22) from Eetu Luostarinen (14), Anton Lundell (18)
Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary
P3 15:33 – Cole Caufield (19) from Lane Hutson (32), Noah Dobson (19)
P3 18:38 – Nick Suzuki (12) from Ivan Demidov (23), Caufield (20)
OT 3:24 – Suzuki (13) from Hutson (33), Dobson (20)
HURRICANES 1 at PENGUINS 5
Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary
P1 3:46 – Sidney Crosby (21) from Rickard Rakell (9), Bryan Rust (18)
P1 16:07 – Justin Brazeau (12) from Brett Kulak (3)
P1 17:12 – Anthony Mantha (13) from Rust (19), Erik Karlsson (24)
P2 15:08 – Tommy Novak (7) from Parker Wotherspoon (10), Karlsson (25)
P2 18:08 – Mantha (14) from Brazeau (8), Novak (13)
Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary
P2 18:25 – Mark Jankowski (2) from Joel Nystrom (7), Mike Reilly (5)
DEVILS 0 at MAPLE LEAFS 4
Woll Shines as Maple Leafs Shut Out Devils 4-0
Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary
P1 14:21 – Bobby McMann (12) from Nicholas Robertson (10)
P2 14:24 – Nicolas Roy (4) from McMann (8), Robertson (11)
P3 6:35 – Calle Jarnkrok (5) from Steven Lorentz (7)
P3 17:01 – Matthew Knies (11) from John Tavares (21), Roy (10) – Empty Net
ISLANDERS 3 at BLACKHAWKS 2 – SO
Islanders Overcome Blackhawks in the Shootout, 3-2
New York Islanders Scoring Summary
P1 2:56 – Calum Ritchie (5) from Simon Holmstrom (10), Maxim Shabanov (8)
P1 12:08 – Bo Horvat (21) from Mathew Barzal (20), Matthew Schaefer (16)
Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary
P2 15:31 – Teuvo Teravainen (7) from Oliver Moore (7), Artyom Levshunov (17)
P2 19:57 – Nick Lardis (2) from Moore (8), Ryan Greene (10)
Shootout Summary:
NYI: Bo Horvat – Winner
FLYERS 6 at CANUCKS 3
Flyers Extend Canucks’ Home Woes With 6-3 Victory
Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary
P1 12:02 – Noah Cates (10) from Matvei Michkov (12), Bobby Brink (9)
P2 3:40 – Carl Grundstrom (7) from Nikita Grebenkin (6), Travis Sanheim (14)
P2 16:20 – Travis Konecny (12) from Jamie Drysdale (15), Trevor Zegras (23)
P3 1:34 – Brink (10) from Michkov (13), Cates (12)
P3 17:19 – Owen Tippett (12) from Rodrigo Abols (5), Rasmus Ristolainen (2) – Empty Net
P3 19:23 – Christian Dvorak (9) from Zegras (24), Konecny (23) – Empty Net
Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary
P1 3:45 – David Kampf (2) from Drew O’Connor (6), Marcus Pettersson (7)
P3 1:08 – O’Connor (10) from Kampf (1)
P3 18:16 – Tom Willander (2) Unassisted