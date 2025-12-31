NHL Morning Recap – December 31, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 5 NHL games that were played on Dec. 30, 2025. Which saw the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the New Jersey Devils. As well as the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers battle it out in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

CANADIENS 3 at PANTHERS 2 – OT

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P3 10:18 – Brad Marchand (23) from Sam Bennett (16), Seth Jones (18)

P3 15:01 – Sam Reinhart (22) from Eetu Luostarinen (14), Anton Lundell (18)

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P3 15:33 – Cole Caufield (19) from Lane Hutson (32), Noah Dobson (19)

P3 18:38 – Nick Suzuki (12) from Ivan Demidov (23), Caufield (20)

OT 3:24 – Suzuki (13) from Hutson (33), Dobson (20)

HURRICANES 1 at PENGUINS 5

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 3:46 – Sidney Crosby (21) from Rickard Rakell (9), Bryan Rust (18)

P1 16:07 – Justin Brazeau (12) from Brett Kulak (3)

P1 17:12 – Anthony Mantha (13) from Rust (19), Erik Karlsson (24)

P2 15:08 – Tommy Novak (7) from Parker Wotherspoon (10), Karlsson (25)

P2 18:08 – Mantha (14) from Brazeau (8), Novak (13)

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust and right wing Rickard Rakell congratulate center Sidney Crosby on his assist against the Montréal Canadiens to set the Penguins franchise record for career points with 1724 points (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P2 18:25 – Mark Jankowski (2) from Joel Nystrom (7), Mike Reilly (5)

DEVILS 0 at MAPLE LEAFS 4

Woll Shines as Maple Leafs Shut Out Devils 4-0

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P1 14:21 – Bobby McMann (12) from Nicholas Robertson (10)

P2 14:24 – Nicolas Roy (4) from McMann (8), Robertson (11)

P3 6:35 – Calle Jarnkrok (5) from Steven Lorentz (7)

P3 17:01 – Matthew Knies (11) from John Tavares (21), Roy (10) – Empty Net

ISLANDERS 3 at BLACKHAWKS 2 – SO

Islanders Overcome Blackhawks in the Shootout, 3-2

New York Islanders Scoring Summary

P1 2:56 – Calum Ritchie (5) from Simon Holmstrom (10), Maxim Shabanov (8)

P1 12:08 – Bo Horvat (21) from Mathew Barzal (20), Matthew Schaefer (16)

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P2 15:31 – Teuvo Teravainen (7) from Oliver Moore (7), Artyom Levshunov (17)

P2 19:57 – Nick Lardis (2) from Moore (8), Ryan Greene (10)

Shootout Summary:

NYI: Bo Horvat – Winner

FLYERS 6 at CANUCKS 3

Flyers Extend Canucks’ Home Woes With 6-3 Victory

Philadelphia Flyers Scoring Summary

P1 12:02 – Noah Cates (10) from Matvei Michkov (12), Bobby Brink (9)

P2 3:40 – Carl Grundstrom (7) from Nikita Grebenkin (6), Travis Sanheim (14)

P2 16:20 – Travis Konecny (12) from Jamie Drysdale (15), Trevor Zegras (23)

P3 1:34 – Brink (10) from Michkov (13), Cates (12)

P3 17:19 – Owen Tippett (12) from Rodrigo Abols (5), Rasmus Ristolainen (2) – Empty Net

P3 19:23 – Christian Dvorak (9) from Zegras (24), Konecny (23) – Empty Net

Vancouver Canucks Scoring Summary

P1 3:45 – David Kampf (2) from Drew O’Connor (6), Marcus Pettersson (7)

P3 1:08 – O’Connor (10) from Kampf (1)

P3 18:16 – Tom Willander (2) Unassisted