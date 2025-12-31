Islanders Overcome Blackhawks in the Shootout, 3-2

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the New York Islanders at the United Center on Dec. 30, in what will be the last contest of 2025 for both teams. While the Islanders ranked second in the Metropolitan division headed into this contest, the Blackhawks were last in the league and without their two young superstars, Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar. Meanwhile, the Islanders’ No. 1 goaltender Ilya Sorokin has been out with a lower body injury. David Rittich made his fifth consecutive start in net.

After a hard fought battle on both sides, the Islanders won in a shootout, 3-2. Here’s all the dirty details in the recap of this contest.

Game Recap

The Islanders got things started early with a goal by Cal Ritchie in the first three minutes. Bo Horvat added another on the Islanders’ first power play of the game to make it 2-0. The first period went to the Islanders, who led 10-7 in shots and 13-10 in scoring chances.

With the secondary assist on the Horvat goal, 18-year-old Matthew Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 25 points.

Competition was fierce in the second frame, but not much was going on in the way of production for either side. But at the 15:31 mark of the period Blackhawks’ Teuvo Teravainen found the back of the net off a nifty pass from rookie Oliver Moore. The secondary assist was provided by Artyom Levshunov.

Towards the end of the period, Horvat caught Blackhawks’ Nick Foligno with a high stick that drew blood, giving Chicago a four-minute power play. They weren’t able to convert on the power play, put it gave them the momentum. With just three seconds to go in the frame, Nick Lardis scored to tie things up 2-2.

Lardis was assisted by Moore (his second of the game) and Ryan Greene. All three are rookies. Second period, Blackhawks.

Neither team wanted to give up anything in the third, while also trying to take advantage of their chances. Shots were 6-3 for the Islanders. But no goals were scored, which led to overtime with the score tied at 2-2. Third period tie.

Overtime entailed two shots for Chicago and one for New York, despite an Islanders’ power play where they weren’t able to convert. Another tie.

In the shootout, Horvat was the only one to score, giving the Islanders the win, 3-2. The Blackhawks lost their eighth contest in nine games, and the Islanders earned their third win in their last four games.

What’s Next

The Islanders head back to UBS Arena for a three-game homestand against the Utah Mammoth, Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils, respectively, starting on Jan. 1. The Blackhawks also play next on Jan. 1, hosting the Dallas Stars. They then have back-to-back games over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), against the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, respectively.