NHL Morning Recap – January 2, 2026

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the eight NHL games that were played on Jan. 1, 2026. Which saw the Toronto Maple Leafs mount a massive comeback against the Winnipeg Jets, while the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken battle it out in the late game.

CAPITALS 3 at SENATORS 4

Senators Out-Muscle & Out-Score Capitals, Earn 4-3 Victory

Washington Capitals Scoring Summary

P1 8:13 – Tom Wilson (22) from Justin Sourdif (7)

P1 18:59 – Dylan Strome (9) from Ryan Leonard (15), Jakob Chychrun (16)

P2 7:42 – Nick Jensen (2) from Jake Sanderson (20), Shane Pinto (7)

P3 15:53 – Aliaksei Protas (16) from Justin Sourdif (8), Wilson (20)

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P2 19:31 – Ridly Greig (5) from Pinto (8), Michael Amadio (9)

P3 2:47 – David Perron (8) from Stephen Halliday (6), Nick Cousins (4)

P3 17:38 – Fabian Zetterlund (10) from Thomas Chabot (11), Tim Stutzle (23)

MAMMOTH 7 at ISLANDERS 2

Mammoth Dominate Islanders With a 7-2 Win

Utah Mammoth Scoring Summary

P2 0:36 – Dylan Guenther (18) from Barrett Hayton (6), Mikhail Sergachev (22)

P2 10:20 – Guenther (19) from Lawson Crouse (8), Hayton (7)

P2 16:19 – Nick Schmaltz (13) Unassisted

P3 2:52 – Mikhail Sergachev (6) from Clayton Keller (22), Guenther (16)

P3 5:41 – Clayton Keller (13) from Schmaltz (22), Sergachev (23)

P3 13:54 – Guenther (20) from Crouse (9), Sean Durzi (9)

P3 16:55 – Schmaltz (14) from JJ Peterka (14), Keller (23)

New York Islanders Scoring Summary

P2 2:35 – Calum Ritchie (6) from Maxim Shabanov (9), Marshall Warren (3)

P3 11:48 – Matthew Schaefer (10) from Jonathan Drouin (14), Shabanov (10)

JETS 5 at MAPLE LEAFS 6

Maple Leafs Mount Huge Comeback to Beat Jets 6-5

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P1 14:09 – Gabriel Vilardi (17) from Mark Scheifele (28), Kyle Connor (28)

P1 17:38 – Dylan DeMelo (2) from Adam Lowry (5), Morgan Barron (7)

P2 2:11 – Alex Iafallo (7) from Jonathan Toews (9), Cole Perfetti (6)

P2 5:24 – Scheifele (19) from Vilardi (18), Neal Pionk (5)

P3 8:50 – Scheifele (20) from Josh Morrissey (25), Gustav Nyquist (8)

Toronto Maple Leafs Scoring Summary

P2 1:34 – Auston Matthews (16) from Max Domi (14), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (18)

P2 11:04 – Ekman-Larsson (7) from Scott Laughton (2)

P2 19:57 – Matthews (17) from Morgan Rielly (21), Matias Maccelli (9)

P3 6:30 – Maccelli (6) from Matthew Knies (25), John Tavares (22)

P3 13:13 – Troy Stecher (2) from Bobby McMann (9), Matthews (13)

P3 15:38 – Matthews (18) Unassisted

RED WINGS 3 at PENGUINS 4 – OT

Detroit Red Wings Scoring Summary

P1 17:46 – James van Riemsdyk (10) from Marco Kasper (3), Simon Edvinsson (10)

P2 1:01 – Andrew Copp (5) from Ben Chiarot (5), Patrick Kane (18)

P3 17:02 – Alex DeBrincat (21) from Lucas Raymond (33), Dylan Larkin (17)

Pittsburgh Penguins Scoring Summary

P1 4:08 – Sidney Crosby (22) from Anthony Mantha (14), Karlsson (26)

P1 5:46 – Crosby (23) Unassisted

P3 15:51 – Blake Lizotte (4) from Erik Karlsson (27), Parker Wotherspoon (11)

OT 0:58 – Kris Letang (3) from Crosby (20), Bryan Rust (20)

LIGHTNING 5 at KINGS 3

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P1 3:34 – Brayden Point (8) from Jake Guentzel (22), Nikita Kucherov (34)

P2 18:07 – Point (9) from Darren Raddysh (21), JJ Moser (10)

P3 16:41 – Anthony Cirelli (11) from Brandon Hagel (17), Kucherov (35)

P3 18:19 – Gage Goncalves (4) from Guentzel (23), Cirelli (13)

P3 19:15 – Kucherov (19) – Empty Net

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P1 4:43 – Jeff Malott (3) from Corey Perry (10)

P1 6:14 – Andrei Kuzmenko (8) from Perry (11), Kevin Fiala (13)

P3 1:37 – Fiala (14) from Perry (12), Kuzmenko (6)

CANADIENS 7 at HURRICANES 5

Canadiens Start 2026 with a 7-5 Win Over Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens Scoring Summary

P1 3:10 – Nick Suzuki (14) from Alexandre Texier (5), Sammy Blais (4)

P1 4:06 – Oliver Kapanen (12) from Ivan Demidov (24), Juraj Slafkovsky (16)

P2 5:01 – Blais (3) from Lane Hutson (34), Brendan Gallagher (11)

P2 16:23 – Cole Caufield (20) from Texier (6)

P2 16:46 – Josh Anderson (9) Unassisted

P3 11:20 – Slafkovsky (14) from Jayden Struble (6), Demidov (25)

P3 18:00 – Lane Hutson (6) – Empty Net

Carolina Hurricanes Scoring Summary

P1 10:47 – Nikolaj Ehlers (9) from Alexander Nikishin (11), Sebastian Aho (22)

P1 12:19 – Aho (15) from Joel Nystrom (8), Andrei Svechnikov (18)

P1 14:51 – Svechnikov (11) from Aho (23), Ehlers (19)

P2 0:54 – Nikishin (5) from Aho (24), Svechnikov (19)

P3 16:58 – Aho (16) from Ehlers (20), K’Andre Miller (13)

STARS 3 at BLACKHAWKS 4

Mikheyev, Blackhawks Defeat Stars 4-3

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P1 14:42 – Mikko Rantanen (16) from Sam Steel (8)

P3 16:03 – Jason Robertson (24) from Rantanen (40), Matt Duchene (4)

P3 19:42 – Duchene (3) from Wyatt Johnston (26), Robertson (24)

Chicago Blackhawks Scoring Summary

P1 11:48 – Artyom Levshunov (2) from Andre Burakovsky (15), Ryan Donato (7)

P2 0:13 – Teuvo Teravainen (8) from Burakovsky (16), Tyler Bertuzzi (11)

P2 9:14 – Ilya Mikheyev (7) from Matt Grzelcyk (8)

P3 3:58 – Mikheyev (8) from Donato (8), Connor Murphy (6)

PREDATORS 2 at KRAKEN 5

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P2 17:34 – Roman Josi (5) from Ryan O’Reilly (24), Luke Evangelista (24)

Seattle Kraken Scoring Summary

P1 3:48 – Matty Beniers (5) from Ryker Evans (6)

P1 10:51 – Beniers (6) from Jordan Eberle (12), Kaapo Kakko (7)

P1 10:41 – Jamie Oleksiak (3) from Ryan Winterton (4), Jacob Melanson (2)

P3 17:47 – Jared McCann (7) – Empty Net