Canadiens Start 2026 with a 7-5 Win Over Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes hosted the Montreal Canadiens for the first time this season, and in the first game of 2026. The Hurricanes were looking to get back in the win column, following their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Regarding the Canadiens, they were looking to win back-to-back games after defeating the Florida Panthers in overtime in their previous game. As the final horn sounded, the Canadiens defeated the Hurricanes 7-5.

Game Recap

The first period saw an explosion of goals, five to be exact, as both teams came into the game to start 2026 on a mission. Nick Suzuki got the scoring started after the Canadiens were able to force a Hurricanes turnover in their own zone. He got the puck and was able to roof it, right under the bar, over Brandon Bussi’s right shoulder. Less than a minute later, Oliver Kapanen doubled their lead after Ivan Demidov stickhandled towards the goal, drew in some Hurricanes defensemen, and found his teammate on the back door.

After being down 2-0 just four minutes into the game, the Hurricanes roared back with three straight goals six minutes later. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the Hurricanes’ 12th power-play goal in 14 games after drawing a penalty on a slash from Alexandre Texier. Less than two minutes later, Sebastian Aho tied the game 2-2, after getting his stick on the puck, following a shot from Joel Nystrom. His 15th of the season was a big one to erase a 2-0 deficit. The final goal of the period came over two minutes later as Andrei Svechikov was able to get to a loose puck, following multiple chances in front of the goal. Svechnikov made it 3-2 Hurricanes to go from down two to up one after the first 20 minutes of the game.

The second period saw four more goals, three from the visitors after Alexander Nikishin doubled the Hurricanes’ lead, under a minute into the middle frame. He got a pass from Aho in his wheelhouse and blasted the puck past Dobes. The Hurricanes were 2-for-2 on the power play, on two shots. After that, the Canadiens scored three goals to go from down 4-2 to up 5-4. Sammy Blais scored after Lane Hutson was able to get a quick one-touch pass to him.

Cole Caufield tied the game after the Hurricanes couldn’t get the puck deep in the Canadiens’ zone. Texier and Caufield were able to create a 2-on-1 opportunity after the Hurricanes were caught cheating near the Canadiens’ blue line. The third goal from the visitors came from Josh Anderson after intercepting a pass from Ehlers that he was trying to throw across the ice in front of the Hurricanes’ goal. His ninth of the season made the Hurricanes pay with the goal, following the turnover. It was 5-4 after two, in favor of the Canadiens.

The final period of the game saw three goals, two from the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovský made it a 6-4 lead for the visitors after a sharp-angle shot somehow got through Bussi on the short side. Aho scored his second of the game, accumulating his fifth point of the night, to get the Hurricanes back to within one with the extra attacker. However, Hutson scored with two minutes left on an empty net marker, putting the game away, as the Canadiens won 7-5.

The Hurricanes fall to 24-13-3 on the season, as they’re on a two-game losing streak. They start 2026 with a loss, just like how they ended 2025. Their next game is on Saturday, Jan. 3, against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. The Canadiens move to 22-12-6 and are on a two-game winning streak. Their next game is on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.