Flyers’ Future Defensive Corps Is Already in Good Hands

In the 2024 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers notably passed up on a promising defender by the name of Zeev Buium. He was one of the most electric young defensemen in collegiate hockey in 2023-24, projected by some to be a top-five selection. When he fell to the Orange and Black at 12th overall, they traded back to take a center (Jett Luchanko) instead of this dynamic player.

However, it’s understandable why the Flyers didn’t spend a premium asset on a defenseman. This is not only because they have some promising prospects in the system (and Luchanko is good), but their back end ranked among the top in the league in 2023-24. Keeping them afloat despite one of the league’s worst finishing rates and save percentages alike, the defense was essential. In terms of expected goals, the Orange and Black were ninth in the league at even strength and seventh at all strengths.

It doesn’t take a ton of big names to have a great defense in the NHL, clearly. That’s because the Flyers have a lot of their defensive talent still developing either in juniors or in the American Hockey League (AHL)—it wasn’t a complete group last season and it won’t be in 2024-25. But still, it helped prevent scoring chances at one of the best rates in the league. What does Philadelphia have presently that makes it appear as though their defense is set for the future?

Top-Pairing Upside: York, Drysdale

Let’s get to two players who I see as having top-pairing potential: Cam York and Jamie Drysdale. First, we’ll start out with York. He wasn’t at his best last season—his offense was limited as he spent most of his energy keeping the puck out of his own net. At the same time, though, he seemed very comfortable in a first-pairing role on a competitive team. At just 23 years of age, there is a lot of potential for the future.

If York can unlock his offense, something he showed in 2022-23, this can be a reliable player. Remember, last season wasn’t remarkable for him by general standards, and yet the Orange and Black nearly made the playoffs because of his presence. He has shown the ability to be a true two-way player (as opposed to purely defensive last season), so does he have it in him to be one of the better top-pairing defenders in hockey? If he does, the Flyers are basically set.

However, York isn’t the only player here with that kind of potential. Drysdale, 22 years old, might actually be more inspiring than the former. A sixth overall pick in 2020, Drysdale has a two-way upside, possessing high offensive skill and good hockey sense to recover on defense. He is an elite skater who could be a 60-70-point scorer someday but still never slack off in his zone. He can be reliable as a puck retriever.

Jamie Drysdale, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There are a lot of “ifs” here, though. Drysdale has yet to become a good NHL hockey player (at least by the numbers), but his issues have been injury-related. He hasn’t reached the heights of York yet primarily for that reason—health has been hard to come by. Reportedly fully recovered from surgery this past offseason, he’ll be ready to show the Flyers what he can really do. His 2024-25 campaign will be a big one, but time could be needed for him to reach his peak.

Second-Pairing Upside: Sanheim, Bonk, Andrae, Sotheran, Gill

Now, we’ll get to those who have second-pairing upside. While Travis Sanheim is 28 years of age, he is under contract ($6.25 million cap hit) through 2030-31 with a no-trade clause for the first half and a no-movement clause for the second half—unless he agrees to a trade, he isn’t going anywhere. He was a first-pairing player for the Flyers out of necessity last season, but he is better suited for a second-pairing role. And that could be a viable option for years to come—he’s a good hockey player who can eat minutes if necessary.

Here is where we get to the first of four non-NHL players. Starting with Oliver Bonk, he has decent size and was productive in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last season. The right-shot defender had 67 points (fifth among defensemen) in 60 games, although he relied heavily on his bumper spot on the man advantage to make that happen. He hasn’t been as impressive in my personal viewings as he is made out to be, but there is second-pairing potential here. At 19 years of age, it’s more than plausible.

Emil Andrae is the oldest (and smallest) of the prospects here at 22 years of age and 5-foot-9, 189 pounds. Despite his size, he has some defensive upside and could be a great offensive producer in the NHL. He’s in the AHL now, but an argument could be made that he could be a full-time Flyer right now. The defense is crowded with players like Egor Zamula (Russian connection with Matvei Michkov) and Erik Johnson (an important veteran leader), so Andrae might not make the team. He scored 32 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2023-24.

Next, I see some potential in 19-year-old Carter Sotheran of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 6-foot-3 right-shot defender was second-fiddle in the Portland Winterhawks’ lineup to Luca Cagnoni, who has seemingly moved on to the AHL. He was not listed on Portland’s opening night roster—he has proven to be far too good for the WHL. With a greater opportunity, Sotheran’s 40-point total from last season could look a lot better. Strong in the defensive zone, he had a plus-46 rating, too. I think he will start to open people’s eyes in 2024-25 now that he has some more freedom.

Finally, we’ll get to Spencer Gill. Taken in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft, he is the youngest of these players at 18 years old. The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) defender has been impressive in the Flyers’ camp thus far, showcasing high-level two-way play. His 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame should do him well this season defensively. Plus, he had 46 points in 64 QMJHL games in his latest campaign—he could emerge as a steal if he continues to show what he has.

Flyers Can Add Veterans to Their Core

There is some high potential in this group, especially since the defense last season was very good with less talent than what was just listed. However, it wouldn’t hurt to add a few veterans to this list who can perhaps fill out a specific need or just provide the necessary experience for a good defense. This isn’t a final list, but the foundation of a potentially elite core in the future is already set in stone—the work needed is minimal, assuming the following defenders play to their abilities when all is said and done.

Of course, some players just don’t work out in the NHL. It’s the name of the game and sports in general. However, the Flyers have something with their defense. Even someone like Hunter McDonald or Austin Moline might squeak into a top-six role in the future—the depth here is exciting.