4 Flyers Standouts in 2024 Rookie Series vs. Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers finished their Rookie Series against the New York Rangers with a 4-3 shootout loss on the first night (Sept. 13) and a 3-2 overtime win on the second (Sept. 14). Who were four of the biggest standouts for the Orange and Black?

4. Spencer Gill, Defenseman

Spencer Gill, a second-round pick by the Flyers out of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) in 2024, was fairly good in his two games against the Rangers. The right-shot defender stands at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, and showcased a little bit of what he can provide.

Next to 22-year-old Hunter McDonald, who the Flyers have been raving about for the past few months, it was Gill who did the heavy lifting. The latter was calm in his zone and kept up with the flow of the contest. Zone exits are a crucial part of a defender’s game, and that was one of his primary responsibilities—he transitioned from defense to offense effectively.

Last season in the QMJHL, Gill tied for 11th among defensemen in points and finished second outright among defenders in that category who were in their draft year. Showing this defensive upside so early is a step in the right direction. He’ll be an intriguing watch for the Rimouski Océanic (his team in juniors) over the next few months.

3. Emil Andrae, Defenseman

Emil Andrae, a 22-year-old left-shot defenseman from the American Hockey League (AHL), showed some promise in his Rookie Series performances. He wasn’t perfect, but he was still one of the best prospects in the tournament.

Evidenced by tying for the 32nd-most points among defensemen in the AHL last season (32), Andrae is an offensive defenseman. At 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds, he’s on the smaller side and thus has his work cut out for him if he wants to be an impact defender in the NHL.

But Andrae was particularly effective on defense. His positioning was good and he limited his botched zone exits—most of them were clean. He never let his size hurt him, playing no different than those half a foot taller than him. On the surface, he looks to be one of the more polished defenders in the system and pretty close to the NHL level.

Andrae debuted for the Flyers in 2023-24, but he was sent down to the AHL after a four-game stint. He could definitely challenge for a roster spot with an impressive preseason, though it’s probably more beneficial for him to see top-line ice time with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms than consistently battle for a lineup spot with the Flyers.

2. Jett Luchanko, Center

Another 2024 selection, 13th overall pick Jett Luchanko showed the crowd at PPL Center why he was taken so high. He contributed defensively, which was a great sign, but his offensive potential provided some optimism for the 18-year-old.

Luchanko notched assists in both contests against the Rangers, including one on the overtime winner on Sept. 14. There were many instances where he set up a quality chance due to his relentlessness inside the offensive zone.

Luchanko, set to play in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2024-25, seems mature beyond his years. There’s a lot to love about his game, which could very likely allow him to debut for the Flyers before his 20th birthday if he continues his promising trajectory.

1. Matvei Michkov, Winger

Quite easily, 19-year-old winger Matvei Michkov was the Flyers’ biggest standout in their Rookie Series. He only played once against the Rangers on Sept. 13, scoring a power-play goal in the shootout loss. The 2024-25 Calder Trophy candidate was certainly impressive.

While the Flyers weren’t victorious, they were far more dangerous offensively in their loss versus their win, ironically enough. Michkov did nothing but create, always being the center of attention on the ice. His line with Luchanko and Elliot Desnoyers was continuously buzzing in the Rangers’ zone.

On the power play specifically, I was inspired the most by Michkov. It’s not to say he was the only reason for the success of the man advantage, but it seemed like an entirely different unit when he was on the ice versus off of it. The Flyers have had the NHL’s worst power play for three seasons in a row, desperately needing a player who can change the dynamic—that’s what Michkov can provide, and that’s what’s oh-so-exciting about his game.

The only real problem I noticed with Michkov was his finishing—he could’ve had a monster night points-wise but ended up with one. It’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to higher-level goaltending competition as he makes his way into the NHL, which will be an entirely different environment from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He might take some time to put up a shooting percentage accurate to his talent as a scorer, as he’ll be facing the best netminders in the world.

A key takeaway here is how Brent Flahr, the Flyers’ assistant general manager with major scouting influence, had a sneaky-good draft. Arriving in Philadelphia in December of 2018, he has done an excellent job overall.