Can Cowan & Minten Crack the Maple Leafs’ Roster?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs head into the 2024-25 season, two of the biggest questions surrounding their training camp and preseason are centered on their top prospects: Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten. Both young forwards can make the team, but the real question is: will they?

Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in 2023, had an impressive season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He set a franchise record with a 36-game point streak and finished the season with 96 points. As a result of his stellar performance, he was awarded the 2023-24 Red Tilson Trophy, given to the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player. His offensive dominance has solidified his reputation as one of the top young prospects in the league.

Minten impressed during last season’s training camp, earning a spot on the opening night roster. This achievement made him the first teenage second-round pick to do so with the Maple Leafs since Matt Stajan in 2003-04. Stajan, chosen 57th overall in the 2002 NHL Draft, made the team as a 19-year-old. Reflecting on Minten’s unexpected success, Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving said, “There was the Leafs ghost roster, the Marlies (American Hockey League), and other. He was in other.”

How Will Cowan and Minten Do at This Preseason’s Training Camp?

It all comes down to how they perform during training camp. New Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is a key factor in this equation. Known for playing whoever he believes will make the best team, regardless of age or experience, Berube could give Cowan and Minten a real shot if they impress.

So, what’s the deal with these two youngsters? Will they carve out a spot in the lineup, or are they destined to spend more time in development? Elliotte Friedman recently tackled this question, shedding light on the prospects’ chances. Here’s what he had to say.

Friedman Speaks Specifically About Cowan and Minten

In a recent episode of the JD Bunkis Podcast, Elliotte Friedman discussed the challenges and opportunities facing Maple Leafs prospects Cowan and Minten as they head into training camp. With a crowded roster, these young players must make a solid impression to crack the lineup. Here’s a breakdown of the key points Friedman made about their chances.

Cowan Needs to Give the Leafs a Reason to Keep Him

Friedman notes Cowan faces significant competition due to the Maple Leafs’ roster depth and recent signings. However, he stresses that this doesn’t mean Cowan is out of the running.

The Maple Leafs seem to be telling Cowan, “Give us a reason to keep you.” If Cowan can replicate his standout performance last year and make his presence felt during camp, he could force the Leafs to reconsider their depth chart. Cowan is pressured to “knock on the door” and inform the coaching staff of his potential.

Minten: Mature Beyond His Years

Friedman also highlights Minten’s mature approach to the situation. Minten has been saying everything right, particularly about focusing on what he can control. Despite the intense competition, Friedman believes Minten’s composure and readiness could play to his advantage.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

While Minten might seem like he could fly under the radar compared to Cowan, Friedman quickly dismisses that notion. This is Toronto, after all, and any competition for a roster spot will be a big story, especially with young players like Minten in the mix.

The Maple Leafs Want an Uncomfortable Camp

According to Friedman, the Maple Leafs will intentionally create a highly competitive environment. By loading up the roster with contracts and veterans, they are looking to develop early pressure. The message is clear: no one should feel comfortable about their spot.

Friedman emphasizes that this is precisely where prospects like Cowan and Minten come into play. It’s their job to make the veterans look over their shoulders and push for a spot. The team’s management is eager to see who steps up during this crucial time in camp.

Whatever happens, it should be an exciting development to watch as the preseason wears on.