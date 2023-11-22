Oilers Should Move On From Evan Bouchard Immediately

The Edmonton Oilers have not been strong in their own end this season and they have not been a fun team to watch. One of their biggest issues has been defensive lapses in games where they have a lead but can’t keep ahold of it because they can’t play well in their defensive zone. One of the biggest culprits has been Evan Bouchard, who was recently re-signed to a two-year extension worth $3.9 million per season and is considered the Oilers’ number-one defenseman due to his strong offensive abilities.

Aside from his strengths as a power-play quarterback and an offensive-minded defender, he hasn’t been good at all in his own end. Bad giveaways, bad pinches, and losing 50/50 puck races are just a few things that Bouchard has had trouble with this season, and it continues to be an issue. While he hasn’t been the worst player on the team by any means, he will be demanding a massive contract by the time his current one expires. However, he is not someone the Oilers should continue investing in.

Bouchard vs. Other Oilers Defensemen

The Oilers locked up Darnell Nurse long-term with an average annual value (AAV) of $9.25 million making him the highest-paid defenseman on the team. Bouchard has been much better offensively and could use his stats as a bargaining chip in his contract negotiations, which should scare anyone who thinks about what his next contract could look like.

Playing alongside a much stronger defender in Mattias Ekholm has helped Bouchard look a bit better overall over the last couple of seasons, but his lapses in recent games have been very evident. The Oilers’ recent 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 20 was another example of the Oilers having a bad lapse that led to a bad goal late in the third period. Bouchard was to blame after a lazy back check, and seemingly gave up on the play before the Panthers put home the game-winning goal.

When comparing Ekholm to Bouchard, it’s clear Bouchard is much better offensively but much worse defensively. They worked well together last season when Ekholm came over in a trade with the Nashville Predators, but this season it seems they’ve both taken a step back. Even with a minor step back defensively, Ekholm remains the team’s best defenseman without a doubt and can still play 22-24 minutes a night if he needs to.

Ekholm’s contract of $6.25 million per season is perfect value for a defenseman of his caliber, and Bouchard doesn’t deserve that. They are nowhere near each other in skill, and if the Oilers know Bouchard’s asking price is around that number, they need to try and trade him as fast as they can. He is not worth more than his current contract’s AAV, and he shouldn’t be getting much more than that on his next one.

What Should the Oilers Do With Bouchard?

Trade him. The best option for the Oilers right now is to deal him while his value is higher than it will ever be. Unfortunately, his value will only go down as teams begin to realize how much of a liability he is defensively, regardless of how strong he is offensively. If I had any say within the Oilers’ organization, I’d be trying to get him moved as soon as possible.

The Oilers need to find a solution to their problems fast before their star players start to get upset. They are 5-11-1 and for a team that was expected to be a Stanley Cup contender, that’s unacceptable. Hopefully, they can figure out a solution and make the playoffs because right now, they look like a team destined to be in the Draft Lottery.