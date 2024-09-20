Nylander Agrees to Play Center for Berube Under One Condition

In a notable piece of news for the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Craig Berube has announced and William Nylander has confirmed that the dynamic winger will begin training camp at center. Nylander will start with Max Domi on his flank, which marks the second time in two seasons the team has tried Nylander in the middle.

The first attempt was so short-lived, that it’s not fair to even call the experiment an unmitigated disaster. This season, the Leafs are taking a different approach as Berube sees things (hopefully) a bit differently than Sheldon Keefe did.

The Maple Leafs Bailed on Last Season’s Game Plan

Last season, under the club’s former head coach, Nylander was given a shot at center that ultimately failed to gain traction. A couple of games into the experiment, Keefe pulled the plug. He had expressed a desire to transition Nylander to the middle of the ice, and even said it wouldn’t be a one-time thing. However, when push came to shove, Nylander found himself mostly relegated back to his familiar position on the wing, where he excelled offensively.

When asked about why that experiment failed at the start of camp this season, Nylander remarked, “I don’t know. May have to ask my old coach about that.”

Nylander Has Struck a Deal With Berube

As the team and the forward try this one more time, Nylander expressed enthusiasm about the idea but said he told his coach he would only do it under one condition. He noted, “I’m excited. I told Chief that the most important thing is I can’t just play one game if you want to try center. We agree on that,” he stated.

Morgan Rielly and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate an overtime goal during Game 3 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This “agreement” between Nylander and Berube appears to be a sign that the two are genuinely open to exploring this position change, rather than treating it as a temporary experiment. It also speaks to the potential differences in the relationship between Keefe and Nylander versus the one between Nylander and Berube.

According to David Alter from The Hockey News, this fresh start both Nylander and Berube get is what might be needed for this experiment to succeed. The dynamics under Keefe may have contributed to Nylander’s struggles, given the coach’s history of reverting to what worked in the past and his reluctance to give it time. Nylander’s impending contract year added further pressure.

Now, with the contract done and a new coach who has the green light from the GM, this might actually work.

Berube Aims to Work With Nylander to See This Center Change Through

Berube, known for his patience and willingness to develop players, is ready to give Nylander the time necessary to adjust. He aims to work closely with Nylander on key aspects of the center position, including faceoffs and defensive responsibilities. Their combined commitment to allowing this move to succeed or fail based on its own merits is the key.

What will be intriguing to watch is how committed Berube remains. Keefe had made similar commitments in the past, saying, “It’s not going to be a one-off or a one-day thing or one pre-season game. We want to give it some time.” He quickly went back on his word.

The difference this time may lie in the relationship between Berube and Brad Treliving. Luke Fox of Sportsnet suggests that Berube, who was hand-selected by Treliving, has the total trust of the GM. Both are on the same page and by that, it means that Treliving is ready to accept whatever decision Berube makes. That includes the plan to develop three scoring lines while integrating a defensive mindset across all three units.

Can this Nylander at center experiment work? The jury is still out. At least this time, they’ll get as much time as is needed to make their final ruling.