Utah HC Signing Dylan Guenther to 8-Year Contract Extension

On Friday (Sep. 20), Elliotte Friedman reported that the Utah Hockey Club is closing in on a massive eight-year contract extension for forward Dylan Guenther worth just over $7 million annually. Guenther, who is 21 years old, was drafted ninth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft after a dominant showing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings, where he had an impressive two points-per-game average with 24 points through 12 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

Hearing Dylan Guenther and Utah closing in on an eight-year extension at slightly above $7M per.



The Utahns lock up a key piece. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 20, 2024

Guenther was the first overall selection in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft by the Oil Kings. Over parts of five seasons in the WHL, he played in 157 games, scoring 99 goals and adding 108 assists for 207 points, which comes out to a 1.32 points-per-game average. As he worked his way through the American Hockey League (AHL), he played just 29 games and put up an impressive 0.97 points-per-game average with 28 points.

With just 78 NHL games under his belt, Guenther has scored 24 goals and added 26 assists for 50 points, which comes out to a 0.64 points-per-game average. Ever since they drafted him, it was clear he had the offensive ability to be dominant at the NHL level, and he has been able to grind his way through the AHL and make a name for himself in the big leagues. The 2024-25 season should be his first full season in the NHL, and he is now a trusted core piece with the relocated Utah franchise, who are hoping they can find some success after transitioning from the Arizona Coyotes.

Related: Pundit Compares Oilers’ Ty Emberson Next Contract to Alex Vlasic

As the 2024-25 hockey season inches closer, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.