Kings Place Kaliyev on Waivers, Utah Claims DeSimone from Devils

The Utah Hockey Club has claimed defenseman Nick DeSimone from waivers by the New Jersey Devils. DeSimone, 30, had two goals and seven points in 34 games last season, split between the Devils and Calgary Flames. He has three assists in 12 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. As well, the Los Angeles Kings have placed forward Arthur Kaliyev on waivers. The 23-year-old has a goal and an assist in five games with the Ontario Reign of the AHL this season.

DeSimone began his career in the San Jose Sharks system. He signed with the franchise on March 30, 2017, and was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in a three-team trade on April 12, 2021, that saw Mattias Janmark as the centerpiece. However, he was later traded to the New York Rangers in a deal involving Brett Howden before signing with the Flames on July 28, 2021. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 7, 2022, against the New York Islanders. After 27 career NHL games across two seasons in Calgary, he was claimed by the Devils on Jan. 25, 2024. In New Jersey, he had a goal and an assist in 11 games in the 2023-24 season.

Utah recently claimed and then lost defenseman Dakota Mermis to waivers to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played one game and did not register a point. The decision to claim DeSimone comes as the team looks to solidify the defense amid a pile-up of injuries to right-handed defensemen including Sean Durzi, John Marino, Robert Bortuzzo, and Maveric Lamoureux.

Kaliyev’s placement on waivers comes following his four-month-long absence at the start of the season due to a fractured clavicle. He has 35 goals and 71 points in 188 career regular season games. Given his former status as a top prospect, it is likely many NHL teams are considering putting in a claim for Kaliyev.