3 Bruins Predictions for Second Half of 2024-25 Season

2025 is officially underway and NHL teams are entering into the second half of the regular season. The Boston Bruins currently sit in third place in the Atlantic Division with a 20-17-4 record and are six points behind the second-place Florida Panthers. They are currently clinging to a playoff spot, but it will be much more of a fight to get into the postseason than it has in recent seasons.

While my predictions for the first half of the 2024-25 season were pretty off the mark, it’s never too late to give it another go. Make sure to comment and share your own predictions down below!

Roster Player Gets Traded at Deadline

While it is very possible the Bruins will be in a playoff position at the deadline, this isn’t the season to be big buyers. They are realistically not one or two players away from being a real contender for the Stanley Cup and should exercise caution.

The Bruins do need to start really looking at their roster and making some bigger changes over the course of the next calendar year, and the deadline is a good time to start making some of those rather than waiting for free agency. There are a couple of guys who are looking like they could use a change of scenery, and could garner a decent return at the deadline.

Trent Frederic is a prime example and a name being tossed around a lot as a potential trade piece. The 2016 first-round pick has certainly had his highs and lows in Boston, but after a career year last season, he’s struggled in 2024-25 and may need a change of scenery to get back to his former glory. Additionally, he’ll be a free agent this summer and it doesn’t sound like he and the Bruins are close to an extension. The interest seems to be there for him, despite a rough stretch, and could be sent to a legitimate contender before exploring free agency this summer.

Depending on how the next two months go, more guys could be on the chopping block for the Bruins. Even if they play better, changes need to be made and the deadline is a good time to start putting that in motion.

Bruins Extend Justin Brazeau

Justin Brazeau was a bright spot for the Bruins in the 2024 calendar year after being called up last spring from the American Hockey League (AHL). The 26-year-old has certainly put in the work after going undrafted and coming up through the ECHL and AHL ranks. He currently sits at nine goals and 17 points in 38 games, tied with Charlie McAvoy for fifth in points on the team, and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Justin Brazeau, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There is no reason the Bruins shouldn’t try to sign him to a two or three-year extension, particularly if Frederic is traded at some point before the deadline. He’s had his ups and downs, but continues to find ways to get back up and play an important role on this roster.

Right now, his contract is an absolute steal for the Bruins as it has an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000. Giving him a similar deal to Frederic’s current one, a two-year deal with an AAV of $2.3 million seems like a fair comparison and very doable for the team.

Fabian Lysell Plays More NHL Games

At the end of December, the Bruins’ 2021 first-round pick, Fabian Lysell, made his NHL debut. It was one that fans have been anticipating for a while as he was the last first-round pick the team had prior to the 2024 Draft. His past two seasons in the AHL have seen him limited by injuries, but he still has 34 goals and 105 points in 137 games.

Lysell was one of two rookies people were most hopeful would make the roster out of training camp. But his preseason performance wasn’t good enough to earn a spot. But now, with the current state of the team and the need for changes to the roster, many have been wanting him to be given a shot at the NHL.

Lysell’s debut came on Dec. 28 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played 11:32 and while he registered no shots or points, he was instrumental in the first goal of the game by Brazeau and finished with a plus-1. Overall, Lysell played well, but in typical Don Sweeney fashion, he was sent back down to Providence the following day.

Fabian Lysell, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But the reality remains that the Bruins need to make changes, and they don’t have a ton of options in Providence. Both him, and Matthew Poitras, who has eight goals and 18 points in 20 AHL games, deserve more chances in Boston. Lysell may only have one NHL game under his belt so far, but in the second half of the season, I believe he’ll get more chances.

Starting 2025

It has not been a great start to 2025 for the Bruins as they’ve dropped their first two games of the new year to the struggling New York Rangers and the division leaders Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s been said before and will continue to be said, but the team needs more changes. While they have played better under Joe Sacco than they did under Jim Montgomery, the coaching change hasn’t and won’t solve everything for this roster.

The Bruins have a tough week ahead as they face off against the Edmonton Oilers, who beat them in overtime when they met in December after the Bruins led the game until the final minutes of the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are only a few points behind them in the standings.