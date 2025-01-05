Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Matthews, Marner & Woll

Matthew Knies’ breakout performance carried the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Boston Bruins in a thrilling 6-4 victory on Saturday night. Knies scored three goals and added two assists, while Mitch Marner added a goal and four assists, leading Toronto’s dynamic top line as they dominated the game.

Auston Matthews returned with a bang after missing six games with an upper-body injury, contributing a goal and two assists. Jake McCabe chipped in a goal and an assist, and Joseph Woll was better than his numbers suggest, with 27 saves. The Bruins didn’t quit, but then, neither did the Maple Leafs. Toronto’s first line was the difference.

Item 1: Matthew Knies’ 5-Point Night Includes First Hat Trick

Knies delivered a breakout game against the Bruins on Saturday, recording three goals and five points. The 21-year-old winger not only notched his first NHL hat trick but also snapped a five-game point drought and a nine-game goal-scoring slump. His offensive explosion came with the return of linemate Auston Matthews, who had been out with an upper-body injury. With Matthews back in the lineup, Knies thrived. He showed his finishing touch and undeniable chemistry with Toronto’s top line.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Knies was particularly strong in the third period, where his goals were the tipping points in his team’s win. At 5:28 of the final period, he positioned himself perfectly in front of the net to convert a slick assist from Matthews for his 14th goal of the season. The score broke a 3-3 tie and swung momentum firmly in Toronto’s favor.

Knies looks like a fixture on Toronto’s top line with Matthews and Mitch Marner. He might not replicate this five-point game often. Still, the young winger has grown capable of generating consistent offense alongside two of the NHL’s most dynamic playmakers.

Item 2: Auston Matthews’ Return Made an Impact

After missing six games with an injury, Matthews put an exclamation point on his return in last night’s win over the Bruins. The star center scored a goal and added two assists, showing his elite offensive power and physical readiness for game action. Matthews’ two assists showed his knack for creating chances in high-danger areas, while his empty-net goal in the final minute showed his desire to out-hustle the opposition.

Despite his recent injury, the confident and assertive Matthews didn’t hold back anything. His pace allowed him to engage in physical battles without hesitation, seamlessly reintegrating into Toronto’s top line. Matthews’ immediate impact reaffirmed his significance as a core driver of the Maple Leafs’ success. His performance on Saturday highlights his role as both a scorer and playmaker, and he remains a key piece of Toronto’s top line as the team continues its playoff push.

Item 3: Mitch Marner Puts Up 5th Career 5-Point Game

Marner showed exceptional playmaking ability in the Maple Leafs’ 6-4 win, recording a goal and four assists in his standout performance. This marked the fifth five-point game of his career, tying him with Babe Dye for the second most in franchise history, trailing only Darryl Sittler’s seven. After his nine-game, 13-point streak was snapped on Thursday, Marner wasted no time rebounding. His successful collaboration with Matthews and Knies on Toronto’s top line looked like an offensive clinic. The trio put up five goals and added eight assists, overwhelming Boston with their skill.

Marner’s four assists included two primary setups. These underscored his elite vision and ability to control the game’s tempo. His contributions extended beyond passing, as he capped off his night with a late goal that cemented Toronto’s win. With 42 assists and 56 points through 40 games, Marner now ranks second and fourth in the NHL in those categories as he continues to engage in a career-defining season.

Whether threading pinpoint passes or finishing plays himself, Marner’s performance against the Bruins affirmed his role as an engine of Toronto’s offense. His synergy with Matthews and Knies has made the Maple Leafs’ top line one of the most dangerous in the league, and as the team pushes toward the postseason, Marner’s influence will remain central to their success.

Item 4: Joseph Woll Gets 4th Straight Win, But…

Joseph Woll made 27 saves in the Maple Leafs’ 6-4 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday, extending his winning streak to four games. Early in the game, Woll stood tall against Boston’s high-powered offense, making timely saves to keep the score close. As the game progressed into a chaotic third period with playoff-like intensity, Woll faced mounting pressure and scrambled at times to manage the frenetic pace.

Fortunately, the Maple Leafs’ top line provided enough offensive support to provide Woll a cushion, and he weathered Boston’s late push. While his performance showed confidence and determination, he still gave up four goals on the night. But that was more credit to the Bruins for coming hard than Woll’s problem for any weakness in his game. The bottom line is that, with four straight wins, he’s shown he’s reliable in Toronto’s crease.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will look to build on their momentum as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a home-and-home series with the first game tonight. With a three-game winning streak on the line, Toronto would love to keep the pressure on and put a stranglehold on a playoff spot – preferably one with a home-ice advantage.