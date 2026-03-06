Senators Acquire Warren Foegele From Kings

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Warren Foegele and a 2026 third-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2026 third-round draft pick.

Warren Foegele from LA to Ottawa



Draft picks involved on both sides. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 5, 2026

Foegele has struggled for the most part this season, recording only nine points in 47 games, but is hoping to recapture the form he showed in the last two seasons (2023-24 with Edmonton Oilers and 2024-25 with Kings) with a new home in Ottawa. He has one more year remaining on his contract after this season with a manageable cap hit of $3.5 million per season.

Senators Add Much-Needed Forward Defensive Help

The Senators currently sit six points back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and desperately need any edge they can find as they enter the final 20–25 games of the season. Adding Foegele gives them exactly the type of player they’ve been missing: a reliable, defensively responsible forward who can stabilize a lineup that’s been far too loose in its own end.

Foegele has quietly been one of the league’s most effective defensive wingers this season. He ranks in the 94th percentile in defensive impact according to JFresh’s Advanced Hockey Stats model, placing him firmly in the elite tier of defensive forwards. For a team that has struggled with structure, coverage, and consistency in front of its goaltenders, that kind of profile isn’t just helpful — it fills one of Ottawa’s most glaring weaknesses.

Warren Foegele, Los Angeles Kings (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ottawa’s biggest issue, aside from inconsistent goaltending, has been the team’s overall defense. They give up too many high-danger chances, lose battles along the wall, and struggle to close out shifts in their own zone. Foegele directly addresses those problems through strong forechecking pressure, reliable backchecking habits, smart positional play, and is a great penalty killer.

Foegele is expected to slot in on the third line at left wing, likely alongside Shane Pinto at center and Michael Amadio on the right. That trio has the potential to become a true matchup line — one that can take defensive-zone starts, slow down opposing top-six units, and tilt the ice back in Ottawa’s favor.

If that line clicks, it gives the Senators something they’ve lacked all season: a stabilizing, defensively sound middle six that doesn’t trade chances or bleed goals.

Kings Dump Salary While Gaining Future Assets

The Kings currently sit five points out of a playoff spot, and their recent moves make it clear they’ve chosen a direction heading into the trade deadline. By offloading Foegele’s contract, they not only created much‑needed cap flexibility but also managed to pull in respectable draft capital, something that gives them options both now and in the offseason.

For both sides, this felt like the right moment to move on. Los Angeles hasn’t lived up to expectations after a promising start, and Foegele hasn’t been able to replicate the impact he had last season with the organization. His role diminished, his production dipped, and the fit just never materialized the way the team hoped. Clearing his salary signals that the Kings are preparing for additional moves — whether that’s adding a depth scorer, shoring up their blue line, or positioning themselves for a bigger swing if the right opportunity appears.

This is the type of reset move that often precedes something larger, and it puts the spotlight squarely on what general manager (GM) Ken Holland does next as the Kings try to salvage their season and stay in the playoff hunt.