4 Things Blackhawks Fans Should Be Thankful For in 2023

The realities of rebuilding have sinked in for the Chicago Blackhawks. The team has lost four straight games as they sit 31st in the NHL standings, and playoffs almost certainly won’t be in the picture next spring. However, while their 5-11-0 record may not reflect it, there’s still a ton of good in the organization.

Let’s discuss four things the team and their fans should be thankful for as American Thanksgiving approaches and the holiday season begins.

Kyle Davidson’s Guidance

Let’s start at the top. The Blackhawks were mired in mediocrity before Kyle Davidson took over as general manager (GM) in Oct. 2021, and he’s done an admirable job rebuilding the team since then. He gave the Blackhawks a fresh voice and a clear direction, something his predecessor struggled to do. From acquiring Jason Dickinson to landing two first-rounders for Brandon Hagel, he’s also made some creative trades, many of which are looking like they’ll benefit the team long-term. Sure, letting go of Alex DeBrincat might have been unpopular at the time, but it gave Chicago the chance to draft Kevin Korchinski, who should be a cornerstone piece moving forward.

Kyle Davidson Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blackhawks are in a far better place than they were two years ago, and Davidson deserves a ton of credit for their turnaround. He’s forward-thinking, transparent, smart, and has even shown a good sense of humor, all of which are ideal traits from a GM. The rebuild’s success will ultimately dictate his legacy, but Blackhawks fans should appreciate his leadership and ability to guide the team.

Blackhawks’ Prospect Pipeline

Speaking of Davidson and his work revamping the farm system, let’s highlight the prospects themselves. Through drafting and development, the Blackhawks have gone from having one of the NHL’s worst farm systems to one of the best within just the last few years. The cherry on the cake? They have nine picks in the 2024 Draft, including seven in the first three rounds, and are likely to land another elite talent if they finish bottom-five again.

It hasn’t just been drafting that’s helped the Blackhawks improve their pipeline. Yes, Korchinski, Frank Nazar, and Oliver Moore may very well become All-Star-caliber players, and that’s great. But the Blackhawks have also done a good job developing players drafted under the previous regime, many of whom could be complimentary pieces for the next contending club. For example, with his energy and grit, Colton Dach could definitely become a staple of the bottom six. Defensively, there are Nolan Allan and Ethan Del Mastro, who could become steady contributors even if they don’t have the same ceiling as Korchinski.

Granted, not everyone will pan out. There are many factors that’ll determine whether the rebuild becomes successful, including team chemistry and even pure luck. But it’s hard not to be optimistic. Connor Bedard and Korchinski’s rookie seasons are marking the start of the Blackhawks’ next great era, and the best has likely yet to come.

Blackhawks’ Veterans Leading by Committee

Moving from the future to the present, the Blackhawks have assembled a great leadership group this season, and it’s shown both on and off the ice. Whether it’s Nick Foligno, Corey Perry, or Tyler Johnson in the forward group, along with Seth Jones and Connor Murphy on defense, the team has embraced a lead-by-committee approach with no captain. Plus, let’s not ignore goaltender Petr Mrázek’s contributions. The 31-year-old is having a nice bounce-back campaign; through 10 games, he’s posted a 4-5-0 record, a 2.89 goals-against average (GAA), and a .915 save percentage (SV%), which are respectable numbers playing on a rebuilding team.

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A good example of the Blackhawks’ leadership group taking action came on Nov. 5 after a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils, when Jones and Perry helped lead a players-only meeting on taking accountability. Though the team has gone just 1-4-0 since, it shows their commitment to maximizing their efforts and not getting complacent. Despite the talent gap they face, fans should appreciate the hardworking mentality the Blackhawks’ veterans have instilled for their teammates.

Connor Bedard’s Presence

Time to end with the obvious. If there was any concern about Bedard’s transition to the NHL, it should be gone by now. The Blackhawks have their next superstar, and he’s met all expectations so far. The 18-year-old has lived up to the hype through his first 16 games, leading all rookies in scoring with 15 points (nine goals, six assists). Bedard also has a good personality and demeanor off the ice, and it seems safe to say he’ll get the candidacy as soon as next season.

Bedard has helped the Blackhawks in more ways than just his on-ice contributions. The team has averaged 19,092 fans through their first six home games. In comparison, they averaged just 14,477 fans through home games one through six in 2022-23. As of Oct. 10, Bedard was also the NHL’s top jersey seller since the Blackhawks drafted him first overall in June, ahead of Sidney Crosby, Jack Hughes, Nathan MacKinnon, and other household names.

Of course, the rebuild is still young, and there’s a ton the Blackhawks need to do to get it right. Right now, though, fans have every right to be excited. With the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sagas overshadowing much of last season, Bedard has revitalized both the Blackhawks and their fanbase. So far, he’s done nothing but impress.

The Blackhawks are in an excellent place moving forward. Even if the losses continue piling up, it’s important to reflect on everything the organization has in its favor, from a savvy front office to an above-average farm system to a generational talent. With an incredibly bright future ahead, Blackhawks fans have plenty to appreciate this Thanksgiving.