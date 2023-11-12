3 Potential Trade Destinations for Flames’ Chris Tanev

The Calgary Flames could be open for business in a very short time. While the biggest news regarding the team right now is focused on the trade request from Nikita Zadorov, he isn’t the only player that general manager Craig Conroy is taking calls on. It isn’t what he or the fan base had planned this early, but with a 4-7-2 record through the first 13 games of the season, he doesn’t have much of a choice.

Related: Flames Should Try to Capitalize on Oilers’ Goaltending Desperation

Aside from Zadorov, Conroy will also be looking to move both Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev. The former has been discussed plenty as of late and should be able to bring in a big return for the Flames. Tanev, on the other hand, hasn’t been brought up nearly as often, but is expected to be moved at some point this season.

Tanev may not be a flashy player, but he continues to be one of the league’s best shutdown defencemen. He can always be relied upon to go up against the opposing team’s top stars, is great on the penalty kill, and never shies away from blocking a shot. He is also tough as nails and is able to play through injuries that many other players wouldn’t even consider. In the final year of a contract that pays him $4.5 million, there will be several teams interested in making a deal for him, with these three being particularly great fits.

Vancouver Canucks

Moving Tanev to the Vancouver Canucks makes sense for plenty of reasons. Before signing a four-year deal with the Flames as a free agent, Tanev spent parts of 10 seasons playing in Vancouver. Though he struggled to stay healthy at times, he was beloved by the fan base due to his fantastic defensive abilities and outstanding work ethic.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Many Canucks fans were upset when management chose to let him walk in free agency, as they believed he still had plenty to offer. He has since proven with the Flames that was the case, as his play hasn’t dipped at all despite now being 33 years old.

While bringing Tanev home is intriguing on its own, what makes this an even better fit is the fact that the Canucks’ blue line could use some serious upgrading if they hope to go on a deep playoff run. They have proven early into the season that their forward group is among the league’s best, making the improvement of their blue line a major need for Patrik Allvin.

Edmonton Oilers

It isn’t often that you see a trade take place between two bitter rivals such as the Flames and Edmonton Oilers, but given where the two teams are, it may make sense. The Oilers have gotten off to a horrendous start to the season, but are still looking to turn things around and go on a deep playoff run. The Flames, on the other hand, are in line for a retool as they look to improve their roster for the future.

Related: 3 Flames Trade Targets to Help Jonathan Huberdeau

Latest News & Highlights

While goaltending is the biggest issue in Edmonton, their blue line hasn’t been very good either. Aside from Mattias Ekholm, they lack defenders who can shut things down defensively, which would make Tanev a huge get for them. They also have several intriguing prospects who could prove to be useful for the Flames, including Xavier Bourgault and Beau Akey.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Another team that could use a boost to their blue line is the Toronto Maple Leafs. While not as bad as the Oilers, the Leafs’ start to the 2023-24 season hasn’t been nearly as good as expected, and their back end has plenty to do with that. John Klingberg has been nothing short of abysmal, while Timothy Liljegren and Conor Timmins are both on the injured reserve.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Up front, this Maple Leafs group is more than capable of contending for a Stanley Cup, but their blue line has played a big role in their lack of playoff success in recent years. Bringing in Tanev would be a huge start in looking to improve things in that regard. It is also worth noting that Brad Treliving is very familiar with him having been the general manager that signed him as a free agent with the Flames.

Conroy Patiently Waiting

Though the Flames likely would have preferred to start the season off on a better foot and be thinking about a playoff run, the focus has quickly changed due to their struggles. While it seems as though all three of Zadorov, Hanifin, and Tanev will be moved, Conroy doesn’t need to be in any rush to do so. Desperation from several teams, including the three above, is only likely to increase as the season continues.