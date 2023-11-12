Calgary Flames: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Nikita Zadorov

It is mid-November, and the Calgary Flames season is still leaving more to be desired. After a back-to-back in Ontario over the weekend, the team’s record sits at 4-8-2 and they currently find themselves five points out of a playoff spot. Since the offseason, there has been an abundance of speculation surrounding the organization’s five prominent unrestricted free agents (UFAs); forwards Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm, as well as defensemen Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Nikita Zadorov. Rookie general manager Craig Conroy has since re-signed Backlund and he was named team captain, but the other four still have contract and trade rumours circling over them.

However, the conjectures surrounding one of the aforementioned players may have promptly dissipated. After a 5-4 shootout loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 10, it was announced that Zadorov had officially requested a trade out of Cowtown. The 6-foot-6 Russian scored his first goal of the season against the Maple Leafs and has added four assists in 13 games so far. Last season with the Flames, he scored a career-high 14 goals and finished with 21 points in all 82 games. He has also played for the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, and Chicago Blackhawks. The Flames acquired him from the Blackhawks back in 2021 for a third-round pick. He does not have any trade protection built into his contract, vastly helping the Flames. Let’s have a look at three teams that could use his services.

New Jersey Devils

The first team on our list is the New Jersey Devils. They have been making waves early on in the 2023-24 season, boasting the likes of Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Jesper Bratt, among others, up front. On the back end, however, they have a bit of a lack. The top four is pretty well set with former Flame Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, John Marino, and Jonas Siegenthaler, but the bottom pairing could use some help. Head coach Lindy Ruff has been deploying Kevin Bahl and veteran Brendan Smith, who are a combined minus-8. Bahl has just two assists and Smith is pointless, and the duo has been in the penalty box for 16 total minutes.

In addition, the Devils really lack bite. The team has had one fight so far in 2023-24, and doesn’t really roster a heavy hitter. Smith leads all blueliners with 22 hits and will scrap on occasion, but his lack of offence and inconsistent play in his own end hurts the Devils. He’s also turning 35 this season. Zadorov fought only twice last season, but his huge frame and penchant for throwing enormous hits tend to create an intimidating presence on the ice. He averages a whopping 229 per 82 games and led the NHL in that category in 2017-18. “Big Z” could be an upgrade for the Devils and can also move up in the lineup should injuries occur. The Devils have about $1 million in cap space, so taking in Zadorov’s $3.75 million contract may prove to be difficult but it is not impossible.

Florida Panthers

Next, we are moving to the Atlantic Division to analyze the Florida Panthers. The Cats are in need of NHL defencemen at the moment, with stars Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour on long-term injured reserve. Only Josh Mahura and Dmitry Kulikov can play the right side confidently. Zadorov shoots left but has the ability to slot in on either his natural or off-side. Like the Devils, the Panthers also do not have a real threatening player. Last year’s Stanley Cup runners-up have pest and former Flame Matthew Tkachuk up front, but are undoubtedly missing the departure of big-hitting defenceman Radko Gudas.

The Panthers also have only Ekblad and Niko Mikkola signed past this season. Perhaps a pre-negotiated contract extension could be a factor in any deal for Zadorov. With the two aforementioned players on injured reserve as well as forward Sam Bennett, they can afford his full salary. Why would he re-sign in Sunrise, you may ask? Well, for starters the state has no individual income tax, meaning “Big Z” can keep more of his money. Interestingly and perhaps most enticingly, Zadorov actually owns a place in Miami where he spends the majority of his offseasons. Given that the huge barrier of finding somewhere to live is already removed, a deal to the Panthers seems all the more realistic.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Last, but not least is the team rumoured to be most interested in Zadorov’s services, the Maple Leafs. The rearguard definitely perked up in the matchup at Scotiabank Arena, undoubtedly having his best game of the season. Perhaps this was a de facto tryout? The Russian’s trade request also came immediately after the game. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reported that the defenceman would “welcome a move to Toronto” on the same day (from ‘Flames’ Nikita Zadorov requests trade out of Calgary, welcomes move to Toronto: Sources’ The Athletic, Nov. 10, 2023). His agent, Dan Milstein, made waves by posting a video of a big hit Zadorov laid in the game against the Maple Leafs on X. Take a look at the caption he included below, alluding to Zadorov potentially becoming a Leaf.

As it sits, the Maple Leafs’ defence core is not built for success. While Morgan Rielly and former Flame TJ Brodie form a solid top pair, everything below them is in shambles. Jake Muzzin was forced to retire due to injury, and younger blueliners Timothy Liljegren and Conor Timmins find themselves on injured reserve at the moment. Meanwhile, offseason signing John Klingberg has been playing terribly defensively despite costing the team $4.15 million. From the same toughness standpoint as earlier, the Leafs boast NHL heavyweight Ryan Reaves, but he has fought only twice while his team has been pushed around and is otherwise useless on ice with a minus-11 rating. Former Flames general manager Brad Treliving could kill two birds with one stone by re-acquiring Zadorov; boosting his paltry defence core and team toughness in the process.

All in all, Zadorov will be a sought-after commodity due to his immense size, physicality, and ability to contribute in the offensive end. Only the Devils’ Hamilton and the Panthers’ Montour had more than Zadorov’s 14 goals last season, and neither offer the same hitting and feistiness pedigree. The Flames should be in no rush, however with Zadorov not having any no-trade clauses in his contract. Conroy is firmly in the driver’s seat. It will be whichever team bids the highest.