Quieted Bruins-Canadiens Rivalry Could Be Reignited This Season

Nearly four years ago, I wrote an article for The Hockey Writers on the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens rivalry not being what it used to be. That came after a 3-2 overtime win by the Habs on Jan. 14, 2019, in their 746th regular-season matchup.

I find myself in a similar situation today: the Canadiens bested the Bruins on Saturday (Nov. 11) with a 3-2 overtime victory in their 758th regular season meeting. It was the first time Boston lost to Montreal since November 2019. There was some extra emotion and extracurricular activities one comes to expect between Montreal and Boston – most notably when the Habs’ Brendan Gallagher ripped the mask off B’s netminder Jeremy Swayman. A scrum ensued, snarky smiles were shared, and the boys played on.

Once again a fire was lit on the back of 100 years of history, but more often than not, it’s quickly extinguished. That is likely to happen again. I hope they prove me wrong.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Playoff Drought

This century, the B’s and Habs met in the postseason in 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2014. It’s been a decade since the Bruins and Canadiens have met in the playoffs – if you’re taken aback, it was shocking to me too.

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens shake hands after the Bruins win Game 7 of their 2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup. (Icon SMI)

It’s the longest amount of time that the two rivals have not met in the postseason in 80 years (they squared off in the 1931 semifinal and did not again until the 1943 semifinal). In total, they’ve met in the NHL’s second season 34 times, the Canadiens taking 25 of those series.

Their last playoff matchup came in 2014 when Montreal took the series thanks to a shutout in Game 6 and holding Boston to one goal in Game 7. The Bruins missed the playoffs the following two years before clinching berths the past seven. The Canadiens have made four playoff appearances since 2014, their last in 2021 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final (for those reading in the distant future: yes, it was weird to see two teams from the same division play the last game of the season).

A mix of fate and, bluntly, Montreal’s lack of success, has led to the recent lull. Just like most rivalries, the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry is at its best when the two are fighting for playoff spots and then clash on the big stage.

Hockey Has Changed

The Bruins and Canadiens rivalry is evidently a long one and it’s hard to summarize in just a few words – but here’s a try: skill versus grit.

Members of the Montreal Canadiens gather around the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins May 25, 1978. Left to right are: Serge Savard, Yvon Lambert, Larry Robinson, Yvan Cournoyer, Guy Lapointe and Jacques Lemaire. Partially hidden are Pierre Larouche and Ken Dryden. (CP PHOTO)

The Bruins’ past success is often associated with the “Big Bad Bruins” mantra and a staunch, defense-focused game. But the game of hockey has changed. It’s speed versus speed, talent versus talent, and the game is now a science, data-driven in many regards. Every team has a different build, a different style, a different game plan, it’s a similar brand of hockey. While toughness is still an important element to the game, you don’t see any teams relying on that alone in their quest for a Cup – at least none who succeeded.

The dynamics of the rivalry have also changed – Bruins fans can feel the similarities in the Boston Red Sox rivalry with the New York Yankees in the MLB. The Yankees were dominant, seemingly, forever, until the Red Sox beat them in seven games on the way to their first World Series in 2004. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have always had one over Boston, it seems, but in 2011 the Bruins beat them in seven games on their way to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 39 years. Part of the extinguishing could be attributed to the subtle distancing from the rivalry’s roots.

This argument also cannot go without a big change the NHL has made: Division opponents only face each other four times per season, compared to six in years past.

The Rivalry Remains

The Bruins and Canadiens will always be enemies. Some say snagging two points over a divisional rival is essentially gaining four. Whenever Boston and Montreal meet, including on Saturday, it feels more like six. There’s always a pep in your step the following morning if your team wins. On the other side, it’s an inkling of annoyance in the back of your head throughout the day. More so than the other 78 regular season games.

When tempers flared on Saturday, it was a reminder that these two teams simply don’t like each other. It’s a right of passage if you’re going to wear either team’s sweater.

Brendan Gallagher just wanted to get to know Jeremy Swayman better pic.twitter.com/27KL8bP6TT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 12, 2023

As of the morning of Sunday, Nov. 12, the Bruins are 11-1-2 and the Canadiens are 7-5-2. If the season ended today, the Bruins would top the Eastern Conference and Montreal would be in the second wild card spot. If the season ended today, they’d meet in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

I argued fate has something to do with the flames dying down. Maybe all we need is fate to set the rivalry ablaze once more.