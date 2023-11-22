Maple Leafs Fans Need to Start Paying Attention to Kieffer Bellows

Kieffer Bellows was born on June 10, 1998, in Edina, Minnesota. He was drafted in the first round (19th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. Although his career seems to have fallen on hard times recently, Bellows was once a promising NHL-bound talent.

Bellows Nomadic Journey Through Hockey’s System

Starting his journey with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League (USHL), Bellows scored 33 goals and added 19 assists (for 52 points) in 58 games during the 2014-15 season. He continued to impress with the U.S. National Under-18 Team, contributing 16 goals and 16 assists (for 32 points) in 23 games in the 2015-16 season.

Kieffer Bellows, Portland Winterhawks (Photo by Christopher Mast)

After being drafted by the Islanders, he played a season of collegiate hockey at Boston University. There Bellows played 34 games in the 2016-17 season, scoring seven goals and adding seven assists. He then moved to the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Portland Winterhawks, where he scored an impressive 41 goals and 33 assists (for 74 points) in 56 games in 2017-18.

Finally jumping to the professional ranks, Bellows joined the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League (AHL). He made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders during the 2018-2019 season, marking the beginning of his journey between the NHL and AHL.

What Kind of a Player Is Bellows?

Bellows is a goal scorer. He’s known for his offensive skills. Over three seasons with the Islanders, he showcased glimpses of his ability in limited appearances. In 2019-20, he played eight games, contributing two goals and an assist. The following season, in 2020-21, he played in 14 games and scored three goals. Finally, in 2021-22, Bellows’ role expanded when he played in 45 games and delivered six goals and 13 assists.

The Islanders didn’t think his development was strong enough, so they put him on waivers during the 2022-23 season, where he was claimed by the Philadelphia Flyers. There he spent time with the Flyers and their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He scored three goals in 27 games with the Flyers before becoming a restricted free agent. When he didn’t receive a qualifying offer, he attended the Carolina Hurricanes training camp on a pro tryout (PTO), but he was released before the season started.

Bellows Moves to the Toronto Marlies

Currently, Bellows has found a new chance with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. While he’s played only eight games since being signed to a PTO contract by the Marlies, Bellows has already shown his offensive skills with six goals and six assists. He’s been on fire since he joined the team, and his dynamic presence and commitment to proving himself as a player to watch have been successful.

He’s starting to show up on people’s radar. His desire is to earn a contract with the Maple Leafs organization. The surprise is that given his impressive performance thus far, the Maple Leafs have not signed Bellows to a more permanent contract, either in the NHL or AHL. From where I sit, he could be a valuable asset to the organization at the ripe old age of 25.

Why Bellows Is a Player Fans Should Be Watching

Bellows is quickly becoming an interesting story. The young winger wasted no time making a significant impact in his first month with the Marlies. Here are three reasons why I believe Maple Leafs fans should keep a close eye on his progression.

Reason One: Bellows Has the Ability to Score Goals

Bellows’ primary ability lies in his skill to put the puck across the goal line. Marlies head coach John Gruden noted that Bellows is a natural goal scorer with a keen sense of the net. He’s also surprisingly physical and strong when battling for position. For Maple Leafs fans, adding offensive firepower to the lineup is never a bad thing.

Reason Two: With the Marlies, Bellows Is With Trusted Connections

No doubt that Gruden had a hand in keeping Bellows on his radar. Bellows played under the Marlies’ new coach during his time with the Islanders and shared a connection with Marlies general manager (GM) Ryan Hardy from the United States National Team Development Program.

John Gruden when he was with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Photo by Aaron Bell/OHL Images

He should have a comfort level within the organization and feel right at home. The trust built over the years adds a synergy between Bellows and the Marlies and should offer him a solid environment that is conducive to his further growth and development.

Reason Three: Bellows Is a Power Forward with an Edge

In his own words, Bellows is a power forward who isn’t afraid to go to the tough areas of the ice. His style of play involves hanging out in the “dirty areas,” battling in front of the net and contributing both in goal-scoring and physical play. The Maple Leafs have long sought out such offensive players with an edge, and Bellows aligns with that vision. He can play a chippy and gritty game and could become a Maple Leafs’ fan favourite for just those qualities.

With the Marlies, Bellows Continues to Shine

One area that Bellows is working to improve on is his defensive responsibilities and his play away from the puck. He needs to engage the nitty-gritty details of the defensive zone. Those are the areas that, with improvement, could propel him to success with the big club. Currently, with the Marlies, his positive plus-5 rating suggests that he’s engaged at both ends of the ice.

As Bellows continues his PTO, there seems to be a good chance that he’ll soon sign an AHL contract where he can take advantage of the Maple Leafs player development staff.

For those who didn’t know, Bellows is the son of Brian Bellows who played in the NHL for almost two decades and put up 485 goals and 537 assists (for 1022 points) in 1188 NHL games with the Minnesota North Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and the Washington Capitals. Goal scoring would seem to be in his genes.