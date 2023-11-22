NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have spoken to Jaroslav Halak’s team about possibly signing there as a free agent. Meanwhile, the sweepstakes to sign Patrick Kane could be coming to an end, with a handful of teams reportedly making his final cut. Of the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and other teams linked to Kane, who has the best shot?

Jaroslav Halak Has Spoken to the Oilers

After concluding his professional tryout with the Carolina Hurricanes, Jaroslav Halak has gone back home to Boston, contemplating his next career move. As TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted during the recent TSN Insider Trading segment, the seasoned goaltender is currently engaged in discussions with various teams, with the Edmonton Oilers emerging as a potential destination. In Edmonton, goaltending has been a critical concern, and Halak’s experience could offer a meaningful solution.

Jaroslav Halak, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun explained that the Hurricanes expressed interest in signing him to an NHL contract, albeit with the condition of a conditioning stint in the AHL. This proposition was reportedly unappealing to him, leading to his release from the tryout. Despite this, LeBrun suggests that the door with Carolina remains open. Meanwhile, Halak’s representatives are actively engaging with other teams, including the Oilers, as they explore potential opportunities for the goaltender. LeBrun cautioned not to read too much into that as the Oilers are looking at every possible option in goal.

Patrick Kane Wanted Rangers But Team Has Reservations

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, Patrick Kane’s decision on free agency is imminent, with an announcement expected “any day now.” Kaplan identified at least six teams in the final mix for the sought-after player, citing the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers among those showing interest or having a realistic chance of signing him.

During an appearance on The Drop, Kaplan revealed an intriguing twist in Kane’s preferences, noting that he seemed inclined to “run it back” with the New York Rangers. However, General Manager Chris Drury advised caution due to the team’s tight cap space. If Kane opts for the Rangers, Kaplan suggests it would likely be at a reduced salary compared to other potential offers. Kane’s desire to return to New York is fueled by a determination to overcome previous frustrations, particularly regarding persistent hip issues that significantly impacted his performance.

Maple Leafs Likely Out of Running for Kane

The Toronto Maple Leafs were a team said to have interest in Kane and there were mixed reports on whether or not the two sides met. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reveals that initially, up to eight teams were engaged in the Kane sweepstakes, but the seasoned player is anticipated to narrow down his options in the coming days. He said the Leafs conducted a meeting with him via Zoom and that there may be another conversation coming before he makes his final decision. That meeting is likely to tell the Maple Leafs they are out.

Dreger shared insights on Kane’s current deliberations during Tuesday’s Insider Trading and noted that Kane and his agent, Pat Brisson, have participated in numerous face-to-face interviews. There are about eight teams who had or will have meetings and that if it doesn’t happen in the next couple of days, a decision could come right after Thanksgiving weekend.

Panthers the Frontrunner for Kane

The common theme among most insiders is that the Florida Panthers are pushing the hardest to acquire Kane and are likely the frontrunners at this point. They have a top-notch center Kane can play with, tax-free incentives, potential room to bring Kane back next season if things pan out and they are legit contender.

