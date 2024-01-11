PWHL: Heise the Hero in Minnesota’s 3-1 Win vs. Toronto

In the third game in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) for both Toronto and Minnesota, it was the home squad that got the victory in this contest, with Minnesota moving to a league-best 3-0-0 record. What were some takeaways from their big 3-1 win for both sides?

Top Players Showed Up

In this contest, it was the stars that shone the brightest. Minnesota forward Taylor Heise notched two goals and an assist, including the eventual game-winning tally. She assisted on the first goal for captain Kendall Coyne Schofield in her PWHL career, making the deficit just that much more difficult for Toronto to overcome.

It wasn’t just the Minnesota stars that showed up, however. Sarah Nurse got her first goal in a PWHL Toronto uniform that tied this match at one, but it was all Minnesota after that. In any event, it was fun to see the elite athletes from both sides contribute the most.

Taylor Heise of PWHL Minnesota (PWHL)

Heise’s goals were highly skilled, and they perfectly exemplify why she was taken with the first-overall pick in the 2023 PWHL Draft. Not only is she the best player in professional women’s hockey at this point in time, but she is one of the youngest at just 23. She alone makes Minnesota a very good roster — she can help improve the players around her.

Nurse’s goal for Toronto might seem routine at first glance, but she exemplified some high hockey IQ in her goal. In a split second, as there was a battle along the boards that her team hadn’t even won yet, she decided to skate from behind the net as a support player to in front of the net to give herself a high-danger chance. It was a brilliant feed from defender Allie Munroe to find her wide open to get a one-timer off instantly, but it was Nurse’s hockey sense that was the biggest difference.

Though it only took three games, it was good to see Coyne Schofield finally get on the board. Not to take away from her goal, but it was Heise who drew all the attention from the Toronto defenders to be able to set her up for an easy redirection on a yawning cage. It won’t be long before the two stars start hooking up on those opportunities consistently.

Goaltending Again a Difference-Maker for Minnesota

One of the keys to this season for Minnesota so far has been their goaltending. In this one, it was Nicole Hensley, and she followed up her 33-save performance on 35 shots in Minnesota’s debut with one that looks even better on paper, stopping 31 of the 32 shots she had against her. Her team was outshot in this one, so she was a key reason why Minnesota came away with a multi-goal victory. With just three total goals against her team on the season, goaltending has been incredible.

Nicole Hensley of Minnesota (Photo Credit: Troy Parla)

Hensley’s first start was very impressive, as she had to make quite a few high-quality saves. The Minnesota defense played much better in this one, limiting how much she had to impact the game and letting her settle in with some more routine stops. That’s not to say she didn’t make some huge saves, as that would be incorrect, but her job wasn’t as difficult as it was the first time around. As the defense improves, so will the goaltending — that much should scare the rest of the league.

Toronto Didn’t Pose Too Much of a Threat

While the shot count says that Toronto put up a real challenge for Minnesota, that didn’t really seem to be the case. Not only did Minnesota dominate in terms of puck position in general and specifically in the offensive zone, but Toronto’s chances weren’t too dangerous. Many of their shots were kept a reasonable distance away from Hensley, which is a credit to Minnesota’s defense. Praise aside, it wasn’t a particularly good night for the Toronto offense. Seemingly limited in their shot selection, they did the best they could with what they were given, but not much more than that.

Other than the goal Nurse scored early in the second period, there weren’t too many shots like that with that kind of danger. Give the Minnesota defense credit, but Toronto will have to do a better job of getting quality chances. Minnesota is a tough opponent with a solid defense, sensational goaltending, and great offense — they shouldn’t hang their heads too low.

Minnesota Could Be PWHL’s Best Team

Now with a perfect record on the season and sitting at nine points, no team is really on the same level as Minnesota at this point. That can certainly change, but their group seems to be the most complete in the PWHL. They can adapt, play fast, have great goaltending, and have who is arguably the best player in the entire league. They truly seem unstoppable, and that is bad news for the rest of the teams trying to catch up.

Nothing suggests that Minnesota will just fall off the map and start losing games considering the level of talent they have. A roster as good as theirs doesn’t just vanish. Head coach Ken Klee deserves some kudos for how well he has managed the team, and the players have done excellent in executing. They are simply a well-oiled machine.

Ken Klee of Minnesota (Photo by: Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

Looking ahead, Toronto now sits at 1-2-0 on the season with three points. They will take on Ottawa for their next contest on their ice on Jan. 13. As for Minnesota, they’ll be trying to keep their streak alive as they face 1-2-0 New York at home on Jan. 14.