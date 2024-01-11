3 Reasons the Lightning Should Sign Corey Perry

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, TSN reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the NHL has reinstated Corey Perry, according to their insider Chris Johnston. According to the post, Perry will have to be signed by the March 8 trade deadline in order to be eligible for the NHL Playoffs.

The Chicago Blackhawks waived the 19-year veteran on Nov. 28 for what the team described as “unacceptable behavior.” While details of the incident have not been made public, Perry later issued an apology in which he stated he is “deeply sorry” and that he has begun “working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss [his] struggles with alcohol.”

After meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday (Jan. 9), the 38-year-old was reinstated and may sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent. Providing that there is no further fallout from the incident, it would be a good idea for the Tampa Bay Lightning to sign their former player.

Help is Needed in the Bottom Six

Despite some struggles this season, the Lightning still have a good chance to make the playoffs. Signing Perry would add significant depth to the roster, including those skating in the bottom six who have not produced consistently for the team this season. Before his suspension, Perry played well with the Blackhawks, as he was second on the team in points behind rookie phenom Connor Bedard. Former head coach Luke Richardson had great praise for Perry just a few weeks before his release. “He continues to add offense. He’s hard on the stick, and he’s competitive, and that just becomes infectious around the dressing room. But it’s still showing up on the scoresheet.”

Corey Perry, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The transition back to his former team should be easy, as he knows most players on the current roster. He had spent the past two seasons playing for the Lightning, scoring 12 goals and 25 points in his final year with the team. His play with the Blackhawks has demonstrated that he still has a great deal to offer to a club like the Lightning, who benefitted from his grit and tenacity in those seasons.

Latest News & Highlights

Before being waived, Perry was on pace for a 50-point season, which would have been the most since the 2016-17 campaign when he had 53 with the Anaheim Ducks. While that point pace may not happen on a more talented Lightning roster, he still has the skills to help them qualify for the playoffs and possibly make a deep run if he and the Lightning can work out a contract that keeps them under the salary cap.

Support in Tampa

Perry would also personally benefit from being part of an organization like the Lightning, which has a good reputation for supporting its players and staff. If his apology is accurate and he was having issues with substance abuse and/or alcohol, then he would have support from Austin Watson, another player who had and is conquering similar issues. The former Ottawa Senator has had five years of sobriety after dealing with alcoholism as well as anxiety and depression. In 2019, while with the Nashville Predators, he entered the NHL/NHLPA’s Stage 2 substance abuse program, and he’s been clean since.

Austin Watson has been sober for five years after his suspension while a member of the Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perry could learn from Watson what it takes and what it means personally and to a team to recover from these kinds of issues. When Watson was with the Ottawa Senators for the past three seasons, he was certainly a well-liked character in the room. His teammates were inspired by both his positive energy and the way he’s been able to rally and overcome his past battles with alcoholism, anxiety, and depression. This was evident in January 2022 when then-teammate Dylan Gambrell spoke about Watson and his impact in their locker room and presented him with a sobriety chip on the fourth anniversary of being clean and sober.

This kind of success could happen for Perry in Tampa if he continues working on the issues that led to last November’s infamous event.

Perry Could Take Advantage of New Program

Playing in the NHL, with or without being a member of the Lightning, would allow Perry to take advantage of the NHLPA’s new First Line program that has recently been unveiled. It is different than the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse Program in that it shows a shift from a ‘reactive’ approach to mental health to a more proactive approach. Jay Harrison, a former NHL defenseman turned psychologist, states that one of the goals of the program is to give players the tools to be able to help each other, something that could see both Perry and Watson be a resource.

Corey Perry, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

It would be great if Perry could also return to the ice in the manner in which fellow NHLer Sam Girard, who stepped away from the Colorado Avalanche to enter the substance abuse program almost a week after Perry’s release. The 25-year-old returned to the Avalanche on Dec. 21 after successfully being a part of the program. However, the big difference is that Perry will likely not return to Chicago as they will probably want to avoid more controversy.

This makes the Lightning and Perry a good fit as it will allow him to be in an organization and an area that he is very familiar with, which will also help him continue his recovery.

Related: Jon Cooper’s Unique Path to 500 Wins

A return of Perry to the Lightning would be a win-win scenario for both parties. They would get a player that could help them push for a playoff spot while giving Perry a positive environment to continue addressing the issues that led to his release from the Blackhawks.