Coach Rick Bowness: The Heart of the Winnipeg Jets

Rick Bowness is a long-time Canadian professional NHL hockey coach who’s had an extensive coaching career for several NHL teams. He was born on Jan. 25, 1955, in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, and began his coaching career in the NHL in the late 1980s.

Bowness Has Been an NHL Coach for a Very Long Time

Here are some highlights from Bowness’ coaching career:

Bowness held several assistant coaching roles between 1984 and 1999. He started his NHL coaching career as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets in 1984. Over the years, he also served as an assistant coach for several teams, including the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Dallas Stars.

Then Dallas Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

In 1989, Bowness got his first head coaching job with the Jets after the team fired Dan Maloney. He finished the 1989 season and was replaced by Bob Murdoch. He was the head coach of the Bruins for the 1991-92 season. He also coached the expansion Senators from 1992 to 1995. Bowness later held coaching roles with the Islanders from 1996 to 1998 and the Coyotes from 2003 to 2004.

The list goes on. He joined the Canucks for a few successful seasons, moved to the Lightning as an associate coach, and finally went to the Stars in 2018.

During the 2019-20 season, he became the interim head coach and led the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final during the “bubble” postseason brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite losing to his old Lightning team in the Stanley Cup Final, the Stars rewarded him with a two-year contract. When that contract expired, he decided to call it quits and left the Stars.

Bowness Became the Jets’ Head Coach in 2022

During the 2022 offseason, he was hired to be the Jets’ head coach, and there he remains. In his first season, he led the Jets to a 46-33-3 record and into the playoffs. There his team was eliminated in the first round by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Rick Bowness Head Coach of the Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, Bowness holds the record for the most games coached by an individual in NHL history. He’s also only one of three coaches to have held a head coaching position in five different decades, Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman are the others. Stars general manager Jim Nill once described Bowness as one of the most respected and beloved individuals to have ever coached in the NHL.

From what I’ve read, that’s still true. His Jets’ players seem to appreciate him – beyond how they would appreciate any coach. Something about him is special.

Bowness Has Had a Significant Impact on His Players Personally

Bowness has had a significant impact on his teams. That seems apparent when you see the impact he’s had on his Jets players over the past two seasons. I learned of that recently after Bowness had taken a leave of absence after his wife, Judy Bowness, experienced a seizure. Judy was hospitalized and underwent a series of tests. There Rick was by her side.

In total, Bowness was away from the team for just over a month. While he was gone, associate coach Scott Arniel stepped in as interim head coach during his absence.

While Bowness was missing, the team and players expressed their support for the Bowness family, prioritizing Rick and Judy’s well-being. Forward Mark Scheifele summed up how the team felt about them when he shared, “First and foremost they’re amazing human beings, and that always comes first. Today it’s think about them and pray for them and hopefully, they get some answers, and know they’re in good hands.”

Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That makes sense from a coaching point of view. Bowness has earned respect in the hockey community for his wealth of experience and his ability to contribute to the success of the teams he has been a part of. His coaching career has seen him take on various roles, from assistant coach to head coach, and he has been involved with teams that have made significant playoff runs. However, there’s more going on than just a coach/player relationship.

Bowness Is Well-Liked and Respected by His Jets Players

For the Jets, the return of coach Bowness after a month-long absence due to his wife’s health issues seemed to rekindle the spirit in the locker room as well as add a spark to the team’s collective energy.

When he returned, Bowness shared a positive update on Judy’s improving health, attributing it to medication. This progress allowed Bowness to rejoin the team with a sense of comfort, emphasizing the life-changing nature of recent events for his family. During Bowness’ absence, associate coach Arniel admirably led the Jets to an impressive 9-2-2 record in 13 games, ensuring the team stayed well-prepared and focused on the details established during training camp.

Expressing gratitude to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and True North Sports & Entertainment executive chairman Mark Chipman for their support, Bowness acknowledged the vital role the organization played in allowing him the time away to be with Judy. The couple had spent 10 days in Boca Raton, Florida, reflecting on the ongoing support and flexibility provided by the organization. Judy will continue to travel with the team, underscoring the Jets’ commitment to their coach and his family.

Bowness’ Return to the Team Was Emotional

The emotional return of Bowness was obvious as he met with the players. The players welcomed him back with enthusiasm, highlighting the positive energy and leadership he brings to the locker room. Captain Adam Lowry expressed the team’s excitement about having Bowness back, emphasizing his influence as a leader and the boost he provides to the team’s spirit.

Defenceman Neal Pionk echoed the sentiment, noting how Bowness’ presence brings energy to the room. Pionk shared his elation at having Bowness back at the helm, describing him as someone who “brings out the light in the room” and emphasizing the coach’s ability to infuse positivity and enthusiasm into the team’s culture.

Pionk further alluded to Bowness not just as an energy booster but as a crucial figure in the team’s leadership structure. “He brings that presence, that leader, that leadership role,” Pionk remarked. In the competitive and demanding environment of professional hockey, having a figure who uplifts the spirits of the players can be a game-changer.

Bowness’ Return Delighted Some of His Players

The news of Bowness’ return caught some players by surprise. But, the result was a shared moment of joy among the team members. As the Jets continue to work through the challenges of any arduous regular season, having a coach who not only understands the game but also connects with the players on a personal level is a considerable asset.

Bowness is the heart of his team. His return seems to have lifted the team’s spirit, providing a testament to the profound impact a coach can have beyond wins and losses. The Jets might not win every game; that’s the nature of professional hockey.

That said, in hockey, where teamwork and camaraderie are crucial, coach Bowness is once again behind the bench. He’s the heartbeat of this Jets team.