Bruins Recall Bussi Following Ullmark Injury

The Boston Bruins are shuffling around their goalie personnel as a result of Linus Ullmark’s recent injury. The team would recall Brandon Bussi from the Providence Bruins to fill in for Ullmark. Bussi, who has gone 10-6-3 so far this season in the AHL with a 2.94 goals-against average and .901 save percentage, is set to back up Jeremy Swayman against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Brendan Bussi, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bussi has yet to log any NHL minutes in his career, but he has served as a backup in the past. As it stands, Ullmark is being deemed day to day for the time being and he’s still with the team for their road trip. Until Ullmark returns, it seems likely that Swayman will get the bulk of the starts and carry the load with Bussi serving as a backup, barring some change of plans.

Related: Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Bussi, Poitras, DiPietro & More

Latest News & Highlights

The 30-year-old Ullmark would exit the Bruins game against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan 9. after suffering what appeared to be a lower-body injury in overtime. Ullmark was helped off the ice by his teammates and was replaced by Swayman to conclude the extra frame.

In addition to Ullmark missing the Bruins morning skate in Las Vegas, Matt Poitras and Brandon Carlo were also absent and not skating with the team. Like Ullmark, Poitras is being deemed as day to day.

In a corresponding move to fill in for Bussi, the Providence Bruins recalled Kyle Keyser from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. Keyser has played two games in the AHL this season, going 0-1-1 with a 4.41 goals-against average and 0.842 save percentage. He’s also played in three games in the ECHL, going 2-0-1 with a 3.32 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Providence plays games on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 and could opt to roll with Michael DiPietro between the pipes for both of those contests, but they could also give Keyser a game to see how he he fairs.