Blackhawks Re-Signing Foligno Invaluable for Future

The Chicago Blackhawks are at the point where decisions have to be made. Going into January, only three forwards were signed for the 2024-25 season, and with the trade deadline coming up on Mar. 8, management has to decide which players they would rather trade for assets or re-sign as an asset to the rebuild, like Petr Mrazek and Jason Dickinson.

But the team got the ball rolling and signed Nick Foligno to a two-year, $9 million contract extension on Jan. 12, and it was a no-brainer for the organization. Here is why the signing is so important.

Foligno’s Veteran Presence on Blackhawks

I’ll be honest, When the Blackhawks acquired Foligno as part of the Taylor Hall trade package from the Boston Bruins over the summer, I didn’t think he would be as vital to the team as he has been. I figured he would be a good veteran presence for the bottom six, which is part of the reason general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson said he was acquired, but I didn’t see him forestaying the one-year, $4 million contract the Blackhawks gave him.

But when the preseason rolled around, something was clearly different about Foligno. He quickly won over the fanbase just with his words alone. He made a statement early on about signing with Chicago instead of exploring free agency in July, saying that signing with them “reenergized him” and gave him “purpose” with the roster they were assembling. He has always carried an open mind about the state of the Hawks, even knowing that expectations going into the season were virtually non-existent, and he has continued to carry that persona.

For Foligno, he started as a third-line forward, as initially expected. That third line of Foligno, Jason Dickinson, and Corey Perry made a statement early, bringing fights, goals, and stability and helping to give the team an early identity. Still, when Taylor Hall got injured within the first 10 games of the season, he moved to the first line with Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev for a bit. Then, he was back playing on the third line with Dickinson and Joey Anderson before fracturing his finger.

Fun fact: The Foligno lines of Nick Folingo- Connor Bedard- Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno- Jason Dickinson- Joey Anderson are the two best offensive lines, combining for 15 goals-for, according to Natural Stat Trick. He has become so much more than a bottom-six forward, as no matter where he plays in the lineup, he brings success.

For Foligno, he is fourth-best on the team in points (17) and is tied with Kurashev for fourth-best in goals (8). He is on pace to finish with 17 goals and 36 points, which would be his best stats since he put up 17 goals and 35 points with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2018-19. He said he feels like he still has a lot to give and is proving he does. He’s helping produce on a team looking to find their way, which is exactly what the Blackhawks hoped he would do.

Foligno’s Impact Transcends Beyond the Game

When the Blackhawks announced they re-signed Foligno, GM Kyle Davidson commended his hard work, versatility, leadership, and energy, saying, “We are excited for him to continue to push our team forward.” That’s the gist of it all with Foligno. The team is transitioning, but he has been helping to move it along by teaching them winning habits and keeping the locker room together. He is an 18-year NHL veteran, a former captain with Columbus, and someone beloved everywhere he has played.

During the preseason, Foligno mentioned having his teammates over for dinner to help their bond on and off the ice, including Bedard, who said, “He’s been unreal. He texted me all the time throughout the summer or called me, see how I’m doing, make sure I’m working hard. He’s been great.” Regarding games, Foligno has been an accountable voice, understanding the Hawks are in a rebuild but continually giving brutal honesty on how they can improve. When the Blackhawk lost 8-1 to the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31, he said, “My only hope for a game like today is we just finally hammer it through our thick heads of how we’re going to need to play, and that is not it. That is just not who we are, not who we can be. That’s not what we expect in the room; that’s not what our fans should expect. That’s what pisses me off.” His candor is refreshing for a young team that needs to hear it, and his teammates appreciate him for it.

He is hard on the club when he needs to be, but he has always been the Blackhawks’ biggest fan, voicing his support for Lukas Reichel throughout his struggles this season, pointing out the potential of rookies like Reichel, Bedard, and Alex Vlasic, and advocating for the Blackhawks to re-sign Dickinson. Furthermore, on having his team’s back, when Bedard fractured his jaw against the Devils on Jan. 5, Foligno dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith to stick up for his teammate. Even though he put himself on the injured reserve with the aforementioned fractured finger due to the fight, that element is what he always brought to teams. Unapologetically and willingly.

Foligno said his decision to re-sign comes back to continuing to help “turn this into a team that’s respected and understands what it means to play Chicago Blackhawks hockey.” Usually, you don’t see 36-year-olds get a $9 million payday in the NHL, but this was money well spent on a team with over $17 million in cap space, which will increase going into the summer. The Blackhawks need to keep some established talent, and considering how much his teammates love him and how much he has meant to this team, money was no object here. He has brought the team together, and the fact that his on-ice production matches it is the icing on the cake. As head coach Luke Richardson said, Foligno is “obviously that type of player” who could be considered for the captaincy in the future.

Ultimately, the Blackhawks signed on for two more years of punches, impromptu goals, leadership soundbites, “team dad” shenanigans, and Kyle Long doppelganger jokes (former Chicago Bear), and both sides couldn’t be happier about it.