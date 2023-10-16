Blackhawks’ Third Line Becoming Team’s Identity Line

The Chicago Blackhawks have had an interesting start to the season, with a 1-2 record. There have been some good and some bad within those performances, as expected with another rebuilding year. It’s always good to “expect the unexpected” in transition years because you never know what may happen. But within another year of uncertainty, there has to be a “constant” somewhere, and the Blackhawks have found it: their third line.



Corey Perry, Jason Dickinson, and Jason Dickinson have been a positive presence on and off the ice. In three games, they are showing the team the way, fueling their identity.

Blackhawks Building of the Third-Line

It was presumed that Perry and Foligno would make a fourth-line pairing for the Blackhawks, which made sense. They are long-time NHL veterans with a wealth of knowledge and have brought a steady presence to their former teams in bottom-six roles: Perry (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Foligno (Boston Bruins). There were debates on who could center the pair, but Dickinson has fit right in as he is another veteran who has been a reliable presence for the Blackhawks since last season.

Foligno and Perry were paired with prospect Martin Misiak during training camp, but afterward, Dickinson was their primary center, and each look was dynamite. Perry had two goals during the preseason with help from his linemates, including one on the power play. It proved to be one of the team’s most effective lines, and nothing has changed now that the season has started.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

When Perry and Foligno were acquired over the summer, general manager Kyle Davidson stated, “In my opinion, having good veterans on short-term (contracts) allows some of those guys who might be here longer to jump into those [leadership] spaces and therefore use Nick and Corey as resources. (They’ll) help solidify the culture in the locker room and in the short term.” (from ‘Once a villain to Blackhawks, Corey Perry ready for veteran role in Chicago’ – The Athletic – 07/07/2023).

The culture Davidson was referring to was set early during the preseason when Misiak took a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Hunter Skinner, and both Foligno and Perry (mostly Perry) went after him, resulting in Perry getting a four-minute roughing penalty, but the stage was set. The Blackhawks are not going to be pushed around, and sticking up for your teammates is the new norm.

Blackhawks’ Efficient Third-Line

The third line is special because the Blackhawks have them wearing many hats: point producers, special team presences, veteran leadership, face-off specialists, and physical enforcers.

For context, Perry is on the first power-play unit, Foligno is on the second power-play unit (both net-front), and Dickinson and Foligno are both on the penalty kill. The penalty kill has been perfect so far (7/7), and the power play has had its struggles (0/14), but all play significant roles.

Related: 5 Things The Blackhawks Must Do to Make the Playoffs

As far as even-strength play goes, the third line makes it happen. The first line of Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato, and Taylor Hall has been very successful, but not to be overshadowed by the third line. During the season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 10), they played the fourth-line, and the team was tied 2-2 with four minutes left; Foligno took the puck down the ice after the Pens lost it and dropped it back to Perry, who proceeded to pass the puck across the ice to Dickinson. Dickinson then scored a gutsy goal while falling. That sequence energized the team, and sure enough, the line connected again for a Foligno empty-net goal to seal the 4-2 victory.

Jason Dickinson, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Against the Boston Bruins (Oct. 11), they resumed the third-line role, and Cole Guttman took a nasty hit from Bruins’ forward Johnny Beecher in the third period, in which Dickinson stepped in for a fight. He stated afterward, “It was an instinct. I just immediately knew I was not going to stand for that.” Although the team lost 3-1, again, the Blackhawks didn’t leave without a statement. Furthermore, Dickinson is second-best on the team in hits with Jarred Tinordi (7), and Foligno is third-best (6).

With the Montreal Canadiens (Oct. 14), the whole game was bad for the Blackhawks, but the third line had a good scoring chance toward the end of the game, and Perry assisted on a Tyler Johnson goal with the extra attacker, although they lost 3-2.

Latest News & Highlight

It’s early, but in every game so far, they have been noticeable and are trying to make plays as they know how. Per Natural Stat Trick, they create the third-most chances on the team (15). Perry is tied with Bedard for the team-lead in points (3). Foligno and Dickinson are right behind, tied with Donato, and Seth Jones, and Tyler Johnson (2). Dickinson carries the highest Faceoff Percentage (FO%) on the team among centers, with a FO% of 39%, although the Blackhawks hold a lousy 31.7% success rate. Fun fact: Foligno carries the highest FO% of 62.5%, even though he is a forward (5/8 wins).

The Blackhawks “Happy” Factor

Play is one thing. Perry, Dickinson, and Foligno are all talented players who can produce, but there is a lot to say about players who want to be on the team and be a part of the solution. Perry and Foligno know they may not be extended past their one-year deals, but they have been playing with a jam that you usually see of players having fun. You can refer back to what they said about their team roles for the source.

Foligno said being on the Blackhawks has reenergized him and has given him purpose. Perry, after being acquired by the Blackhawks from Tampa Bay, said he couldn’t be happier with how everything played out. Dickinson mentioned that although he played a top-six role a lot last year, he takes such pride in the defensive zone, making his bottom-six center spot a more natural fit for him. When you combine all that happiness together, you get results, and that has been evident.

Veteran leadership is huge in the NHL. The way teams play usually takes shape from their leaders. It starts with head coach Luke Richardson and Foligno and Perry are switching off wearing the alternate captain this season, showing their impact already. Foligno has been keeping the team close with him hosting dinners at his house, Perry is showing the team the way with production, and Dickinson was mentioned by Foligno as being “responsible.” They’re also their teammates’ biggest fans. Exhibit A of Foligno and Bedard:

nick is all of us 😭 pic.twitter.com/ilW0eGvyvl — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 12, 2023

Championship teams always have a scrappy and productive third line that plays a vital role. Tampa Bay had Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde, and Barclay Goodrow when they won their back-to-back Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. The Blackhawks had Patrick Sharp, Antoine Vermette, and Teuvo Teräväinen when they won the Stanley Cup in 2015. Although the Blackhawks are not close to being Stanely Cup contenders, this young team is learning early that team success doesn’t merely rely on the top-six; the bottom-six is just as important, and when they do get back to contention, this line will have set a good foundation of what is to be expected.

Related: Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Hall, Perry & More

No matter who ends plays on the third line, one thing is certain: the trio is the Blackhawks’ identity line. Last season, the Hawks wanted to show that they would compete hard despite the results. Now, that identity has taken a step further, and the rest of the team is feeding off of it. Learning how to play and respond the right way, but also to encompass your role and play it to the best of your abilities.

Now, Chicago must embrace these lessons for the rest of the season, with some third-line magic along the way.