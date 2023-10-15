Blackhawks News & Rumors: Seabrook, Hall, Perry & More

The Chicago Blackhawks 2023-24 season is in full swing, and there’s a lot of excitement and anticipation surrounding the team. They’re currently on a five-game road trip to start their campaign. While their record reflects a not-so-thrilling 1-2-0 start, it’s going to be an eventful season for the Blackhawks. With that in mind, let’s get to some of the latest news and rumors from this first week of the season.

Seabrook Named to Management Group for Team Canada

Let’s start with some news that came out last week regarding a former Blackhawks’ legend, Brent Seabrook. On Oct. 13th, Hockey Canada announced their head coach and management group for the World Junior Hockey Championship that starts on Dec. 26 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Team Canada U20 coach and management announcement today. Alan Letang Head Coach, Pete Anholt and Brent Seabrook management group. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 13, 2023

Early in his young career, Seabrook represented Team Canada twice in the World Juniors, and he won the gold medal with Team Canada at the Olympics in 2010. We, of course, know the stalwart defenseman as the 15-year NHL veteran who helped secure three Stanley Cup Championships with the Blackhawks.

Brent Seabrook won three Stanley Cups in Chicago. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s obviously no stranger to success, which is why it makes perfect sense for the former blueliner to assist in the selection process for Canada’s roster this year. Current Blackhawk Connor Bedard helped Team Canada secure gold at the World Juniors last year. Seabrook and the rest of the staff will be looking to defend last year’s championship.

Blackhawks Select Alternate Captains

Speaking of current Blackhawks, the organization announced early in training camp they will not name a captain this season. General manager Kyle Davidson indicated this decision was somewhat out of respect for Jonathan Toews, who until this season held the captaincy since 2008. Many pundits also believe this spot is being held for Bedard, the new face of the franchise.

Either way, the Blackhawks named their alternate captains for the season on Oct. 9. Defensemen Seth Jones and Connor Murphy continue their roles from last season, now being the permanent alternate captains. Murphy is the team’s most tenured player by far, heading into his seventh season with the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old has become a leader both on and off the ice, as well as the top spokesperson with the media.

Connor Murphy will be one of the alternate captains for Chicago Blackhawks this season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jones (29), is in his 11th NHL campaign and is the Blackhawks’ top defenseman. He leads by example in his own quiet way. He’s heading into his third season with the team, which believe it or not is just one year less than Philipp Kurashev and tied with Tyler Johnson. All the other players on the team are either new, or have just one or two seasons with the organization.

Two Blackhawks’ newbies will round out the leadership group, but they are certainly no strangers to the league. Nick Foligno (36) and Corey Perry (38) have both been in the NHL for 17 and 19 years, respectively. The two will flip-flop home and away games, with Perry will wear the “A” at home for the first half of the season, and Foligno the second half.

We’ve already heard plenty about Foligno taking Bedard under his wing, plus he served as captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Perry, on the other hand, has always been a bit of a polarizing figure. He’s hated among his opponents, but loved in the locker room and respected among his peers. As it turns out, he’s also become the Blackhawks’ unofficial referee liaison.

Richardson said Corey Perry has become the Hawks' referee liaison.



"He's talking to the referee every whistle. And he talks to them, he doesn't yell at them, so they give him the time of day and listen. He gets a good feel and gets some of our communication across to them." — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) October 14, 2023

Richardson also mentioned veterans Johnson and Taylor Hall as leaders and mentors, regardless of any designation on their jersey. All in all, it appears the young Blackhawks are in good hands with this leadership group.

Hall Happenings

He might not be an alternate captain, but Hall has been placed on the top line with Bedard throughout training camp and the first two games of the season. Until the second period opening shift of the Bruins game, that is. Hall took a hit from his former teammate, defenseman Brandon Carlo, and went straight to the dressing room. He tried to come back for a power play shift, but immediately left the ice again. After the game, the Blackhawks said Hall would be out week-to-week with an upper body injury. Head coach Luke Richardson wasn’t very happy with the hit.

Taylor Hall is week to week with an upper body injury. Luke Richardson wasn't happy with Carlo's blindsided hit.



"I know exactly what it was; I used to do it all the time. But that's out of the league now." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) October 12, 2023

But there’s good news! Hall practiced stickhandling on the ice before Friday’s practice, and was basically a full participant in practice before the tilt against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Oct. 14. Richardson said, “He told us he was a miracle fast healer…Maybe it’s more day-to-day.” It sounds like Hall might be ready to return to the lineup as soon as Monday, Oct. 16, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hall might be having this good luck because of a recent life-changing event. He and his wife Rachel just welcomed their first-born into the world.

Congrats to former #NJDevils winger Taylor Hall and his wife on the birth of their first child. pic.twitter.com/mFCq6WoWoH — Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) October 9, 2023

Rumor has it players can get a bit of a boost from becoming new dads. I know former Blackhawks Patrick Sharp and Dylan Strome each scored big goals shortly after their children were born. Perhaps Hall needed that good luck charm to get back on the ice sooner rather than later.

Regardless, congratulations to Taylor and Rachel!

The season has only just begun for the Blackhawks, but there will be plenty of things to talk about as we go along. I hope you’ve enjoyed this edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors. Keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news, rumors and analysis as the 2023-24 season unfolds.