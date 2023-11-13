Blackhawks’ Bedard Receives High Praise From Nick Foligno

While the Chicago Blackhawks fell to the Florida Panthers by a 4-3 final score on Nov. 12, they showed great determination as they came back from three one-goal leads by the Panthers. Blackhawks star rookie Connor Bedard was a significant reason behind it, as he had two beautiful goals in the contest. Clearly, he grabbed the attention of fellow Blackhawk Nick Foligno in the process.

Following the game, Foligno was asked by reporters about Bedard’s two goals, and he noted that they were “special.” From there, the Foligno went out of his way to compliment the 2023 first-round pick, saying that the youngster is a “game-breaker.” To hear Foligno’s full comments on Bedard, check out the video below.

It is clear that Foligno is seeing something truly special in Bedard, so let’s dive into his comments a bit more now.

Bedard the Game-Breaker

Heading into the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Bedard was viewed as a generational prospect. So far, with the Blackhawks, he has been living up to the hype, as he has nine goals and 13 points in 13 games. While his stats are excellent, it is the way that he is scoring goals, like he did against the Panthers, that has truly allowed him to stand out and be labeled as a “game-breaker” by Foligno.

Foligno also noted that Bedard’s ability to be a game-breaker is what also makes him a true “difference-maker” for the Blackhawks already during his young career. With that, the respected veteran forward then went on to say that the Blackhawks “are very lucky to have him (Bedard)” because of his ability to carry the Blackhawks to wins.

There is no question that the Blackhawks have something special in Bedard, and his performance against the Panthers only showed that more. As a result, it is hard to argue with what Foligno said here.

Foligno Sees Bedard’s Confidence Growing

Although Bedard has been spectacular for the Blackhawks this season, Foligno noted near the end of his interview with reporters that the youngster’s starting to show more confidence. His exact quote on Bedard was, “You can see the game is starting to slow down for him, which is scary.” While this is certainly scary for their opponents, this is marvelous news for a rebuilding Blackhawks team looking to take big steps forward.

When looking at Bedard’s stats as of late, it is fair to say that Foligno is right in his opinion. Bedard has two goals and six points over the last two games. With that, he also has seven goals and nine points in six games. Needless to say, has been on fire, and he is adjusting beautifully to the NHL.

Nevertheless, hearing such high praise from a player like Foligno should make Bedard feel proud of himself. It will be interesting to see how the rest of his rookie season goes, but so far, he has been dynamite.