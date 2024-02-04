Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner: The Epitome of Consistency

It was an All-Star Game that Boone Jenner would never forget. Going back to his hometown, he put on a show by scoring a goal in each game Saturday helping Team McDavid in their efforts to win the final. Although the team fell just short, he showed on a national stage why his invite was more than deserved.

To fully understand what Jenner has meant to the Columbus Blue Jackets require us to go back in time to the beginning of his career. As the new owner of the franchise games-played record, he has seen a lot of stuff.

Think of it this way. Jenner has been in the Blue Jackets organization since he was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft on June 25, 2011. He then made his NHL debut on Oct 4, 2013 in a game against the Calgary Flames.

Latest News & Highlights

This means that Jenner being drafted predates most everything that you see on the Blue Jackets today including John Davidson and Jarmo Kekalainen. Many players and coaches have come and gone along the way. But from 2011-current, one name has been there through it all.

Now consider everything in that timeframe helped him earn his first trip to an All-Star Game. This is why Jenner is the epitome of consistency for the Blue Jackets.

Steady Career Progress

It took Jenner just five games to score his first NHL goal. He accomplished that on Oct 17, 2013 at Montreal’s Bell Centre. He scored two power-play goals that night. Who did he beat for those goals? It was Carey Price.

At that time, Jenner became the first player in the NHL in about eight years to score his first two career goals on the power play in the same game. He went on to score 16 goals in his rookie year. His future certainly looked bright.

Then things got a little scary for Jenner.

Back injuries are no joke. They’re especially concerning when you are just 21. But that’s exactly what Jenner had to deal with and overcome. He suffered a stress fracture in his back that limited him to 31 games in the 2014-15 season. He missed 40 games due to that injury.

The big question was how would the rest of his career shake out? Would he be able to play at his normal high level without re-injury? Thanks to putting in the necessary work, Jenner came back and didn’t miss a single game in 2015-16 and 2016-17. He scored a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16.

Boone Jenner’s work ethic helped him overcome injuries early in his career. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jenner then followed up his 30-goal season with 18 the following year but was showing a much-improved two-way game. He went from -15 to +14 and was starting to play in every important situation.

Then Jenner’s role was evolving. He was not being asked to play on the power play as much. He was asked to play his usual no-nonsense in your face type of game under John Tortorella. Although the goal totals dipped a little, his importance to the team was growing. By now, he was a leader and an example for everyone to follow on how to play the game night in and night out.

The Blue Jackets made it to four consecutive postseasons in that time. Then it was time for several key figures to move on.

Moving On & Rising Up

Whether it was captain Nick Foligno or coach Tortorella or players like Artemi Panarin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Cam Atkinson, Seth Jones, David Savard, Brandon Dubinsky and others, there appeared to be a mass exodus of those leaving the Blue Jackets’ organization.

The high of the Lightning sweep was gone. It was time to make the tough decision of deciding what the future of the team would look like. Who was the one that stayed in this process? It was Jenner. This helped him become captain of the Blue Jackets.

These last few seasons have been very tough on the Blue Jackets. This however is where Jenner’s consistency really shined through.

Jenner scored 23 and 26 goals when Brad Larsen was the head coach. This season before the injury to his jaw, he was the team’s leading goal scorer with 13 and was well on his way to surpassing last season’s total of 26.

Boone Jenner was the team’s leading goal scorer prior to his injury. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jenner plays in every situation including both special team’s units. He plays the role of a top-six center and is consistently their best face-off player. Of late, he’s been playing on a line with Adam Fantilli before he suffered a skate cut.

Jenner’s impact cannot be understated. He’s the captain. He’s a leader on and off the ice. He’s a role model. He’s a community hero. His play at times this season had some even looking at him for the Selke trophy as best defensive forward. He’s a more complete player now. He did all this while everything around him was constantly changing.

An All-Star Game Earned

Many fans around the nation wondered why Jenner was the Blue Jackets’ selection for the All-Star Game. His overall path is the reason why. Not all players improve at the same pace. His improvement came over the course of several seasons. Had it not been for the injury, his numbers would have looked that much better.

When the Blue Jackets needed someone to rise up and lead when there was some chaos, it was Jenner who embraced the opportunity and rose up. He chose to stay with the team. Signing a four-year contract when he did was proof of that.

You May Also Like

Fans saw Jenner score the two goals Saturday. While that memory will last a lifetime for him and his family, it’s the many years of battle for the Blue Jackets that deserve praise and recognition. Those goals are not scored if he didn’t give everything he had in the 13 years leading up to this moment.

After notching two goals in his first #NHLAllStarGame, Boone spoke with the media to recap the incredible experience!



🎥 https://t.co/jdBdZ37Ixm pic.twitter.com/R2vw4G8MKW — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 4, 2024

For those 13 years, he’s played the game the only way he knows how to. He leaves nothing behind and gives everything he has when he’s on the ice. Teammates notice and follow his lead.

Jenner is a leader of men and a great person. But he’s also a really good hockey player who dedicated himself to getting better in all aspects. This is why Jenner is the epitome of consistency. This is who he is. Now the hockey world knows it too.