Flames’ Recent Roster Changes Create Hope For Season

Last week, we saw a lot of changes in the roster of the Calgary Flames. Adam Ružička and Nick DeSimone left on waivers to the Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils, respectively, and Elias Lindholm was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. It hasn’t all been trade news, however. Oliver Kylington returned to the NHL during the Flames’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 25 after taking the 2022-23 season off for his mental health.

The Flames are currently vying for a spot in the playoffs while sitting third from the bottom of the Pacific Division. With 49 points to their name, they sit three points behind the Seattle Kraken. They are in a good position to move up, or at least to keep from moving down, as they have 11 points on the Anaheim Ducks below them. Still, the Flames have a lot of work ahead of them, and the changes to their roster may prove to be the key.

Ružička and DeSimone

The Flames chose Ružička in the 2017 Draft but didn’t play in the NHL much until the 2021-22 season. He played for the Stockton Heat in the American Hockey League (AHL), as did DeSimone. Although the duo have only contributed a total of 15 goals between them, their absence will still be felt as the team moves forward. At 6-foot-4, Ružička is a physical presence on the ice, much like Nikita Zadorov was before he was traded to the Canucks. DeSimone had 21 blocks in the 23 games he played with the Flames this season and also notched four assists.

The Lindholm Trade

Lindholm was traded to the Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, and two picks in the 2024 Draft. Given the forward’s storied career with the Flames, it’s no surprise that he garnered such an immense trade. It was a great move for the Canucks, and hopefully, it will prove to be the same for the Flames.

Kuzmenko scored 39 goals during his first season with the Canucks in 2022-23. With eight so far this season, there’s no reason to suspect he won’t add to his total with the Flames. He also ranked 31st in the running for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanlike conduct. The forward is an all-around solid player for the Flames to have on their roster. Jurmo is also a very good acquisition. With a bit of playing time, he should hopefully become a good defenceman for the Flames to have up their sleeve.

Andrei Kuzmenko, former Vancouver Canuck (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The most exciting acquisition, however, was Brzustewicz. The 19-year-old blueliner has 69 points in the 2023-24 season with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League and has 62 assists (from ‘Who is Hunter Brzustewicz? Meet the Flames’ new defense prospect’, Calgary Herald, Feb. 1, 2024). The young defenceman has the ability to absolutely dominate on both sides of the ice. As the Flames continue to rely on their blueliners up front, having him as a prospect should prove fruitful for the team. Like Jurmo, some play time, possibly with the Calgary Wranglers, should give him a proper warmup and turn him into a good defensive weapon for the Flames.

Kylington’s Return

The return of Kylington to the NHL was a momentous occasion for many reasons. The defenceman had taken the 2022-23 season off to work on his mental health. After a brief stint with the Wranglers for conditioning, the 26-year-old played in the last two games of January against the Blue Jackets and the Chicago Blackhawks. Although the Flames lost both games, seeing him back on the ice was heartwarming.

How These Changes Affect The Future

Even though the losses of Ružička, DeSimone, and Lindholm especially are not ideal, it may work out in the Flames’ favor. Things need to change in order for them to have a chance at the playoffs this season and possibly next season, too. With the abilities of general manager Craig Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska being questioned all season, the only option is to make some drastic changes to inspire confidence among the players and fans alike. The Lindholm trade has been met favorably, as the Flames gave up a lot less than they gained, something they didn’t do when trading Zadorov back in November.

Nikita Zadorov, former Calgary Flame (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Adding Kuzmenko to their defense was a smart move for the Flames, as was creating an opportunity for Kylington to get back in the game. With how much they have been counting on their defencemen performing well on both sides of the blue line, having reliable players who can both protect the goal and put up shots will be beneficial in the future. Gaining prospects like Brzustewicz and Jurmo, as well, has only increased the number of promising players the Flames have to call on when necessary.

As the rest of the season progresses, it’ll soon be seen whether or not these roster changes and additional prospects can actually improve the Flames’ standing now and in future seasons. The team still has a long road ahead of them and plenty of tough opponents as well. With new and returning players who have proven themselves as valuable on and off the ice, the Flames should hopefully be on their way to rebuilding their pride as an NHL team worth contending with.