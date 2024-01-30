Flames’ Kylington Makes Comeback, Sends Positive Message

For the most part this new year, the Calgary Flames have been a rollercoaster; at times they seem like they are on an upward trajectory and then the team seems like they are on the verge of needing a rebuild. After starting January with a 6-2 run and climbing into a playoff spot, the team was mired in a four-game winless streak, losing all four in regulation. They thankfully broke said streak with a 1-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks before the All-Star Break commences. Nevertheless, they are back on the outside looking in, and are in need of an inspirational spark. In their recent loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets, they should have gotten one.

Fans of the Flames and hockey in general witnessed something truly magical and important on Jan. 25, 2024. Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington, after a year-and-a-half hiatus from professional hockey, made his NHL comeback in a game against the Blue Jackets. He subsequently suited up against the Blackhawks on Jan. 27 and looks to be set to finish the season with the team. He is skating on the Flames’ backend for the first time since May 2022, when he was 24 years of age. Now 26, he is accomplishing something bigger than making the NHL or winning a Stanley Cup; he is winning his battle with mental illness. Let’s take a deeper look at Kylington’s recent play, his future prospects, and what his journey means to the hockey world.

Kylington Fitting In

So far, it’s almost like Kylington never left. Despite his stint away from the organization and coming back to both a whole new front office and (almost) new roster, he has blended back in seamlessly. Rookie head coach Ryan Huska responsibly placed Kylington on the third defensive pairing, providing him with an easier transition.

In the monumental first game back, Kylington looked solid; he skated a total of 13:16, had one shot on goal, one takeaway, two blocked shots, and just one giveaway. In game two against the Blackhawks, his ice time was 13:40, he had no giveaways, two shots on goal, and was credited with one hit. In both matchups, he was not on the ice for any goals against, despite the Flames being outscored 5-3 as a team.

The fact that Kylington doesn’t look out of place is fantastic news for the Flames. While everyone was rightfully ecstatic that he was coming back, many were skeptical. His American Hockey League conditioning stint with the Calgary Wranglers didn’t sway the opinions of critics; he went scoreless, had one shot on goal and committed two minor penalties in two games. He must have just used these matches to shake off the proverbial rust, and save his best for the NHL. Kylington has shown that he is still adaptable as well. He was placed with veteran Jordan Oesterle on the third pairing against the Blue Jackets, and was then paired up with Mackenzie Weegar. Combined, he has put forth a sparkling 55% Corsi For rating, which means the Flames have control of the puck more often than not with him on the ice.

What Does the Future Hold?

With so much uneasiness on the roster, it is hard to predict what Kylington’s Flames future will entail. Time will tell; much of what will happen with him is dependent on if he can continue to play well. The team has only Rasmus Andersson and Weegar signed long-term, and he will be one of five unrestricted free agent (UFA) defencemen on the team this summer. Should the organization elect to trade one or several of them soon, he could be leaned on more heavily for the rest of the season. Due to his time away, his own trade value is likely quite low and he will probably have to settle for less than his current $2.5 million contract this summer. Perhaps he and the Flames could agree to sign a one or two-year deal for him to prove himself. His age and playing style both still fit the Flames’ current core, after all.

A Journey Bigger Than Hockey

Forget the contracts, stats, and other logistics. Kylington’s return is monumental. It is something to be celebrated, something that should be in every media company’s headlines and talked about all over the world. Some eyebrows were raised when it was announced before the start of the 2022-23 season that he was taking a personal leave due to mental health struggles. This came after he set career-highs in games played (73), goals (nine), assists (22), points (31) and plus/minus (plus-34) in the 2021-22 season. He would spend the entire season on leave, and his situation was rightfully kept quiet. Many fans had hope for the beginning of this season as Kylington was set to attend training camp. However, they were met with a team statement saying that he failed medical testing and thus was ineligible to participate.

“I think I dealt with the problem like maybe everyone else does, by just sweeping it under the rug and putting the lid on. But for me, it led to mental illness and I felt very bad about how I dealt with my problems and almost went into the wall and felt that now it’s enough,” Kylington told a Swedish news outlet this past summer (from ‘Flames’ Kylington shares mental health struggles, reflects on ‘very challenging year’, Calgary Sun, Aug. 10, 2023). The rearguard took it upon himself to take the time necessary to right his proverbial ship, something that many individuals aren’t able to recognize until it is unfortunately too late. Many professional athletes and hockey players in particular have had documented struggles over the years and for Kylington to break the trend is both inspirational and historic.

Hundreds of millions of people struggle with mental health problems every day. Kylington’s recent triumph serves as an example for anyone who needs positive reinforcement, and should concurrently influence his Flames teammates. Not everyone is able to gather the strength to take a break, seek help, put in the necessary work, and get back to the best hockey league on earth. Here’s hoping the team uses the boost, turns things around and that we get to see Kylington score his first goal in over a year very soon.