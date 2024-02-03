Flames’ Conroy Looking Like a Much Better GM Than Treliving

Nearing the end of Brad Treliving’s tenure as the general manager (GM) of the Calgary Flames, fans were becoming more and more frustrated. The team had limited success under the now Toronto Maple Leafs GM, and seemed to always fall just short of landing big players. As a result, they were always a middling team, one who never felt like a Stanley Cup threat but wasn’t bad enough to obtain a high pick in drafts.

Last offseason, Treliving chose to walk away from the Flames and instead took over as GM of the Maple Leafs. Replacing him was Craig Conroy, who had served as an assistant GM in Calgary for several years prior. Fans had mixed reactions at the time, given that he was inexperienced in the role, but support for their new GM has risen tremendously in recent months.

Conroy Making Impressive Moves

The most recent move Conroy made is the one generating plenty of buzz in Calgary. Knowing that Elias Lindholm wasn’t wanting to sign an extension, he chose to send him to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, and a first and fourth-round pick in 2024. It was a massive haul given how disappointing Lindholm has played this season.

Not only was Conroy able to pick up a player in Kuzmenko who scored 39 goals a season ago, but he also added Brzustewciz, who, as a defenceman, sits third in the OHL for scoring with 69 points in just 48 games. Those two, along with a first-round pick, were already more than most fans had expected to receive. Adding on Jurmo and a conditional fourth rounder was just icing on the cake.

Craig Conroy, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another successful move for Conroy came in what was his first trade as a GM, when he moved Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick. Fans initially disliked this trade, as Toffoli led the Flames in scoring the season prior, while Sharangovich was a player struggling to find his way with the Devils.

The public perception has since shifted in a big way. Sharangovich has been one of the Flames’ best players this season, as his 20 goals are tied with Blake Coleman for the team lead, while his 35 points are third. The 25-year-old has one season remaining on his contract, which carries a $3.1 million cap hit, while Toffoli, who has 21 goals and 34 points on the season, is set to become a UFA this summer.

The one trade that some fans have still found somewhat underwhelming came back in December, as Conroy sent Nikita Zadorov to the Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 and a third-round pick in 2024. While the return did seem a bit disappointing, Conroy’s options were tied, given that the Russian defender had requested a trade. So far, what is being deemed as his worst move fares far better than some of the damage Treliving did during his final few seasons in Calgary.

Treliving Hurt the Flames’ Future

The Flames started falling apart late in Treliving’s tenure, with the 2021-22 season being the final high. That summer, Johnny Gaudreau, one of the team’s most prized possessions, was lost for nothing via free agency, while Matthew Tkachuk was traded just a short time later. Losing their two most talented players has had a major impact on the Flames, who are likely to miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

While losing Gaudreau hurt, the Tkachuk trade has resulted in even more problems. Though the package that was received in Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, and prospect Cole Schwindt seemed to be a solid return, it was done shortly afterward that has really hurt the Flames.

Not long after the deal went down, Treliving chose to sign Huberdeau to a massive eight-year, $84 million extension. Despite coming off a 115-point season, many felt it was a lot of money to commit to a player who had yet to play a game with the organization. It has gone even worse than any detractors could have imagined, as Huberdeau has 21 goals and 81 points over a combined 127 games. Many deem his contract to be the worst in the NHL.

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another mistake Treliving made during that 2022 offseason was his decision to trade Sean Monahan. Though Monahan had struggled with injuries, having to add a first-round pick with Monahan in a move with the Montreal Canadiens for nothing in return, felt like a steep price to pay, and that has been the case. Monahan was able to re-find his game with the Habs and was traded yesterday to the Winnipeg Jets for a first and third-round pick. It was great asset management from the Canadiens and the complete opposite for Treliving.

Things Not Going Better for the Leafs

In joining the Leafs, Treliving was tasked with taking over a roster many believed was capable of winning a Stanley Cup. Though not entirely his own doing, the Leafs have struggled this season and are at risk of falling out of a playoff spot. A few of Treliving’s offseason additions have played a part in those struggles.

The free-agent signings of Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi haven’t gone as planned, but it was the signings of John Klingberg and Ryan Reaves that have really left fans scratching their heads. Klingberg’s one-year, $4.15 million deal was a disaster from the get-go, and the only thing saving Treliving on that front was that the 31-year-old was placed on long-term injured reserve and is out for the remainder of 2023-24.

The Reaves deal has also been disastrous and was one that almost everyone saw coming. Signing a now 37-year-old enforcer to a three-year, $4.05 million deal was baffling at the time and remains so today. He has struggled to stay healthy and has been a major liability for the majority of the 22 games he has played.

Conroy Off to a Great Start

Though there is still plenty of work to be done for Conroy to establish himself as a good GM, he is well on his way so far. He will have a chance to make even more impressive moves before the season is over, as it is expected that he will move both Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, two valuable defencemen who should garner significant returns. If they do, Flames fans will be singing Conroy’s praises, and will be rejoiced at the fact he is now at the helm instead of Treliving.