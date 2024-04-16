Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets – 4/16/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Bradly Nadeau — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Jesper Fast

Max Comtois — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Stefan Noesen

Brendan Lemieux — Jordan Martinook — Jackson Blake

Brady Skjei — Dmitry Orlov

Jalen Chatfield — Tony DeAngelo

Dylan Coghlan — Scott Morrow

Spencer Martin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Frederik Andersen, Brett Pesce, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns, Jake Guentzel, Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov

Injured: None

Status report

Nadeau and Blake each will make his NHL debut Tuesday; Nadeau signed a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, Blake on Wednesday.

Coghlan and Comtois each was recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Coghlan from Springfield and Comtois from Chicago.

The Hurricanes will be resting several of their regulars.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

James Malatesta — Justin Danforth — Gavin Brindley

Zach Werenski — Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson

Nick Blankenburg — David Jiricek

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: None

Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Brendan Gaunce (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)

Status report

Martin will make his first start since Feb. 29, when he made 20 saves in a 4-2 win at the Blue Jackets.

Brindley makes his NHL debut after signing a three-year, entry level contract Monday.

Greaves will start for the fifth time in six games.

