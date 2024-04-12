Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blues – 4/12/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
HURRICANES (50-22-7) at BLUES (42-32-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin
Injured: None
Status report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday.
- Andersen is expected to start after Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; the goalies have alternated starts the past 18 games since Andersen returned to the lineup March 7.
Blues projected lineup
Zack Bolduc — Robert Thomas — Brayden Schenn
Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Zach Dean — Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker — Nikita Alexandrov — Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy — Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Kevin Hayes
Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
- Neighbours, a forward, will miss his third straight game.
- Krug is day to day; the defenseman did not play after the second period of a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and will be replaced by Scandella.
- Hayes, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.
- Binnington will alternate starts with Hofer for the fifth straight game.
