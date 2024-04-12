Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Blues – 4/12/24

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL. com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

HURRICANES (50-22-7) at BLUES (42-32-5)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Bradly Nadeau, Brendan Lemieux, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tony DeAngelo, Scott Morrow, Spencer Martin

Injured: None

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday.

Andersen is expected to start after Kochetkov made 22 saves in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday; the goalies have alternated starts the past 18 games since Andersen returned to the lineup March 7.

Blues projected lineup

Zack Bolduc — Robert Thomas — Brayden Schenn

Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Zach Dean — Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker — Nikita Alexandrov — Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy — Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Kevin Hayes

Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

Neighbours, a forward, will miss his third straight game.

Krug is day to day; the defenseman did not play after the second period of a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and will be replaced by Scandella.

Hayes, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games.

Binnington will alternate starts with Hofer for the fifth straight game.

