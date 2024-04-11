NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Red Wings, Canadiens, Oilers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes will have some big offseason decisions to make with some key free agents still not signed to new deals. Meanwhile, will Patrick Kane stay with the Detroit Red Wings? Are the Montreal Canadiens still looking at adding some scoring punch to their lineup? Will the Edmonton Oilers continue to let Connor McDavid sit while they’re picking up wins without him in the lineup? Finally, Jakob Silfverberg has announced his retirement after 12 NHL seasons.

Hurricanes’ Plans With Pending Free Agents

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the Carolina Hurricanes’ offseason plans on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. Specifically, both brought up the team’s cap situation and the pending UFAs they have on the roster. Talking about how the Hurricanes don’t typically invest big money and long-term deals in older players, Jake Guentzel, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce are all interesting names to keep an eye on.

Friedman said, “It’s believed they offered Pesci five times five a year ago and it didn’t happen. And you know, none of this stuff is done until it’s done. Okay. None of this stuff is done until it’s done. But it seems unlikely that Pesce is going to stay.” He also called Guentzel a perfect fit but noted Carolina’s history is not to pay what a 30-year-old would get on the market. Are the Hurricanes willing to break their own internal rules?

Conflicting Reports on Kane’s Desire to Stay With the Red Wings

There are mixed reports this week about the potential of Patrick Kane re-signing with the Detroit Red Wings this summer. With 44 points in 46 games, Kane has proven to be a solid bet by Detroit, but with the Red Wings barely hanging in the wild card race, should they miss, Kane might want to test the open market. He’s indicated he’s no longer feeling pain on the ice and that will have other teams interested in his services.

Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ansar Khan of MLIVE.com believes the Red Wings would like to re-sign Kane before his eligibility for unrestricted free-agent status on July 1. That said, Detroit Hockey Now’s Bob Duff noted that Kane offered no inclination that he’d like to return with the Wings. Duff quoted Kane who said, “I think just with the situation I was in and coming in and being here for maybe three-quarters of the season or whatever it was, it’s just this year and then we’ll see what happens.”

GM Steve Yzerman could find it challenging to keep Kane amidst other teams showing interest. It will be fascinating to see what combination (term and money) gets Kane’s interest.

Canadiens Still Looking for Scoring Punch

Following the Montreal Canadiens’ 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Eric Engels highlighted their persistent need for scoring depth. With a healthy Kirby Dach and promising talents like Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook, the Canadiens have some good, young pieces, but the organization aims to enhance their offense next season.

Engels suggests that GM Kent Hughes will leverage their surplus of defensemen and draft picks in trades as he recognizes the urgency for more goals. Hughes hinted at potential moves during the upcoming draft, having previously made bigger moves to pick up useful roster players.

McDavid to Continue Sitting for the Oilers

Edmonton picked up a statement win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night with Connor McDavid electing to rest a lower-body issue. It’s not said to be a serious injury and if this is the playoffs, McDavid would likely play. But, if the Oilers are winning, the captain might continue to sit just to give him the best chance of being 100 percent when it matters most.

Jakob Silfverberg Set to Retire

Anaheim Ducks veteran Jakob Silfverberg announced Thursday he will retire at the end of this season. Silfverberg has played 12 seasons, most with the Ducks. He is 33, and has seven goals and 19 points in 78 games this season.

Silfverberg said in a statement: