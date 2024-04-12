Canadiens Sign Lane Hutson to Entry-Level Contract

The Montreal Canadiens have signed one of their top defensive prospects, defenseman Lane Hutson, to a three-year entry-level contract. Canadiens fans didn’t have to wait long, as less than 24 hours after his college season ended in a heartbreaking overtime loss to Denver University in the Frozen Four semi-finals, Hutson chose to turn pro.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2023-24 to 2025-26) with defenseman Lane Hutson.



He was selected by Montreal in the second round of the 2022 Draft (62nd overall). Since that day, many pundits have declared that the dynamic puck-mover will become a staple on the Habs’ blue line, with even believing he will become a star. Once he dresses, he would become the third member of the 2022 draft class, which was general manager (GM) Kent Hughes’ first at the help of the franchise, to make his NHL debut for the Canadiens after Juraj Slafkovsky and Owen Beck, respectively. Hutson only slid down the draft board due to size concerns. His performances since that day have put those concerns to rest, for now.

Hutson was a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2023, and a top 10 finalist in 2024. Throughout his NCAA career with Boston University, he has been a dominant performer. He completed a campaign that saw him net 15 goals and 49 points over 38 games, which is one point more than his freshman season, in one fewer game played. He closed off his collegiate career by capturing a 2024 World Juniors gold medal with the USA and playing a key role on Team USA’s top four at the 2023 Men’s World Championships.

He has vastly improved in the defensive zone over last season. He plays loose, but not careless. He is fearless and takes chances without concern of making mistakes because he has been able to use his mobility to help him recover and regain defensive positioning. Mistakes happen regardless, but instead of always playing it safe, he pushes the pace. He does have an impressive set of skills, but it’s the consistency in his approach and ability to execute the simple plays routinely that sets him apart. Hutson is a human highlight reel – he spins with ease, and with quick footwork, he’s so difficult to stop. He’s incredibly deceptive and uses head fakes to lure opponents in before making a high-impact move.

He has done nothing but break records and prove he has the potential to become an effective offensive defenseman in the NHL in the mold of Quinn Hughes who has some issues in defending due to his size but mitigates that by the dynamic offensive skills he can provide. Hutson is proving to be an elite power play weapon thanks to his jaw-dropping footwork along the blue line, which he uses to create space and open multiple shooting or passing options. He oozes confidence while in control of the puck, directing play with his movement and shot selection. His great accuracy when shooting, that makes up for any perceived lack of velocity, and sneaky release make him dangerous. While his shot is not particularly quick, it is the shot’s deceptive nature based on angle and timing of release that makes it hard for goalies to square up positionally and unable to anticipate where the puck will end up.

The Canadiens have three games left in the regular season: Saturday and Monday on the road against the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings and Tuesday at home against the Red Wings again for their final game of the 2023-24 campaign. With less than a handful of games remaining on Montreal’s schedule, Hutson, who is only 20 years old, is expected to make his debut with the Canadiens before the season comes to a close. This will come at a cost, as joining the roster now means that he will burn the first year of his three-year deal. He should be excited, though, as he has the potential to make his NHL debut in his home state of Michigan when Montreal plays Detroit this weekend.