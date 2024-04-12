Martin’s Musings: Hurricanes Sign Blake & Jarvis Scores 30 Goals

With three games left in the regular season, the Carolina Hurricanes are already in the playoffs and waiting to see who they will face in the first round. They are still in the hunt for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy. Over the past week, a lot has happened to the team from “Raleighwood.” In this series called Martin’s Musings, I will break down the Hurricanes’ recent news.

Jackson Blake Is a Hurricane

The Hurricanes have been on a recent signing spree, locking up prospect after prospect who could be part of the team’s core someday soon. After signing Scott Morrow and Bradly Nadeau, they signed University of North Dakota (UND) forward Jackson Blake on Wednesday, April 10, to a three-year entry-level contract. This season, the 20-year-old Fargo, ND native had 22 goals and 60 points for the Fighting Hawks and was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player and Forward of the Year. He was also a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First Team. During his two-year career at UND, he posted 38 goals and 64 assists in 79 games.

When asked about Blake, Hurricanes general manager Don Wadell stated, “Jackson is an explosive playmaker who has played a key role in North Dakota’s success over the past two seasons. Hockey is in his blood, and we can’t wait to see how his game continues to grow at the next level.”

Blake will earn $775,000 at the NHL level in 2023-24 and $832,500 in both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. He will earn $80,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL) for all three seasons, and the deal includes a signing bonus of $277,500. Since he was not in the AHL by the trade deadline, he is ineligible to be reassigned because of his Standard Player Contract. Blake, like Morrow and Nadeau, will finish the season with the Hurricanes and likely be a “black ace” during the playoffs. Being able to add Blake right now along with Morrow and Nadeau is something that will further excite the fanbase. Those three getting a chance to practice with the team and learn from the coaches will benefit them as the future core of Carolina.

Seth Jarvis Scores 30 Goals

Seth Jarvis reached a huge milestone on Tuesday, April 9, scoring his 30th goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins. This is a career-high for Jarvis, now in his third NHL campaign, after scoring 17 goals in 68 games as a rookie in 2021-22. With three games left, the 22-year-old from Winnipeg, MB has a chance to add a couple more to an already impressive season.

In 79 games, Jarvis has 30 goals and 63 points, and he could hit 70, especially since his line, including Jake Guentzel and Sebastian Aho, has been supernova-hot over the last few weeks. When asked about reaching this milestone, Jarvis stated, “To hit 30 goals means a lot to me. To do it in a place like this means even more. I’ve got a lot of people in my corner, and it means a lot more for them.”

Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jarvis’ development over the last three seasons is admirable and he has become one of the most well-loved players in the franchise. In his sophomore season, he focused on crafting his 200-foot game, and he is now reaping the benefits. However, he is not afraid to throw his body around and out-hustle his opponents.

Scoring his 30th goal shorthanded wasn’t surprising, as he’s shown he can score in any situation. That’s why head coach Rod Brind’Amour puts him in all situations, regardless of what zone it’s in or what time of the game it is.

As a pending restricted free agent, Jarvis will be in for a big payday this summer. There have been discussions of his next contract being either a three-year bridge deal or a seven or eight-year deal that would lock him up until he is almost 30 years old. A potential bridge deal could be a three-year contract worth $4.5 million per season. If it is a long-term deal, an eight-year, $56-million deal could be doable for both sides. Either way, he deserves it after a spectacular, breakout campaign.

What’s Next for the Hurricanes

On Friday, April 12, the Hurricanes will start their last road trip of the regular season in St. Louis versus the Blues. As they fight to catch the New York Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, they will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, April 14, and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, April 16. It will be an interesting last few days of the regular season before they begin their quest to capture Lord Stanley’s Cup.