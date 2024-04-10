Hurricanes’ Jarvis Hits 30-Goal Plateau for First Time

What a year it’s been for Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes.

In just his third NHL season, Jarvis reached a personal landmark with his 30th goal of 2023-24 in the visiting Hurricanes’ 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Jarvis’ goal was a short-handed effort (see video below) for Carolina’s final goal of the night. On the play, he skated down the left wing and shot wide before retrieving the puck behind the net, moving around to the right side and banging home a backhand off of goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Jarvy did 'em dirty for No. 30 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Gt8hcdtG2l — x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2024

Jarvis, perhaps, was more impressed with a teammates’ goal (see tweet below), when Andrei Svechnikov broke a 0-0 tie with a “Michigan” in the second period. During a postgame interview, Jarvis reminded anyone listening about how that type of high-wrap goal is also known as the “Svechnikov” (or “Svech“). In 2019, Svechnikov was the first NHL player to successfully score that way.

Jarvis, apparently for fun or to get the attention of Boston fans, was wearing a Harvard tank top after the game.

Seth Jarvis wearing a Harvard tank top in Boston reminding everyone it's called "The Svechnikov" is iconic pic.twitter.com/ORWsuUVSyZ — x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2024

When Jarvis broke into the NHL in 2021-22, he scored 17 goals with 23 assists for 40 points. He followed that up the next season with a 14-25-39 scoring line. This season so far, he’s at 30-33-63 with a plus-20 rating.

At 22, Jarvis is a key cog in the playoff-bound Carolina (50-22-7, 107 points) machine that is hunting for its first Stanley Cup championship since 2005-06. The win over Boston (46-18-15, 107) put them in a tie with the Bruins for second place in the Eastern Conference.