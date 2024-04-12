Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Blackhawks – 4/12/24

by

The Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (45-29-5) at BLACKHAWKS (23-50-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+ 2, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Troy Grosenick

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Juuse Saros

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday.
  • Lankinen will start; Saros, who had started 11 of the past 14 games, will not dress due to roster management.
  • Grosenick was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday and will dress as the backup.

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel — Tyler Johnson — Andreas Athanasiou

Landon Slaggert — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Colin Blackwell — MacKenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna

Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Jarred Tinordi, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

  • Murphy will return after missing 35 games with a groin strain.
  • Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Thursday and will make his NHL debut.
  • Soderblom will start after making 21 saves in relief of Mrazek in a 5-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: