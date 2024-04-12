Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Blackhawks – 4/12/24

The Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (45-29-5) at BLACKHAWKS (23-50-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+ 2, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Kevin Lankinen
Troy Grosenick
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Juuse Saros
Injured: None
Status report
- The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday.
- Lankinen will start; Saros, who had started 11 of the past 14 games, will not dress due to roster management.
- Grosenick was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday and will dress as the backup.
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel — Tyler Johnson — Andreas Athanasiou
Landon Slaggert — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Colin Blackwell — MacKenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna
Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Jarred Tinordi, Nikita Zaitsev
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
- Murphy will return after missing 35 games with a groin strain.
- Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Thursday and will make his NHL debut.
- Soderblom will start after making 21 saves in relief of Mrazek in a 5-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
