Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Blackhawks – 4/12/24

The Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the United Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (45-29-5) at BLACKHAWKS (23-50-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+ 2, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Kevin Lankinen

Troy Grosenick

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Juuse Saros

Injured: None

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Friday.

Lankinen will start; Saros, who had started 11 of the past 14 games, will not dress due to roster management.

Grosenick was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Friday and will dress as the backup.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel — Tyler Johnson — Andreas Athanasiou

Landon Slaggert — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Colin Blackwell — MacKenzie Entwistle — Ryan Donato

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski — Jaycob Megna

Ethan Del Mastro — Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Jarred Tinordi, Nikita Zaitsev

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

Murphy will return after missing 35 games with a groin strain.

Del Mastro was recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Thursday and will make his NHL debut.

Soderblom will start after making 21 saves in relief of Mrazek in a 5-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

