Rockford Development Leading Way for Blackhawks’ Success

The Chicago Blackhawks have four games left. As much as everything has gone wrong this season, contributing to another bottom-three finish in the standings, one thing has become increasingly evident in the past month: player development is doing its part.

Something special is happening with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL), where the coaching staff, led by head coach Anders Sorensen and assistant coaches Jared Nightingale and Rob Klinkhammer, have worked wonders by transforming players. Most players who did recent stints in Rockford returned to Chicago as entirely different players. The Blackhawks’ secret weapon to success lies less than two hours from the Windy City, and it should make fans excited about what that means for the future. Here are some success stories from Rockford this season.

Wyatt Kaiser

Let’s start with defenseman Wyatt Kaiser. He surprised everyone by forcing the Blackhawks’ hand and making the team after a solid training camp, but it didn’t necessarily translate. After two months, it became clear that he could use a fine tune in Rockford. He had four points in 21 games, and some iffy moments, leading the Hawks to assign him to the AHL in December. However, he has seen two call-ups since. Here’s something to note about Rockford coach Anders Sorensen: he identifies each player’s strengths and makes them a focal point of their development while collaborating with them to improve their weaknesses. It seems like a “build up their confidence and go from there” strategy instead of harping on everything they may do wrong.

For example, when listening to one of Sorensen’s recent postgame interviews, he was asked about Kaiser. He quickly mentioned his strengths, “Obviously his skating and using his feet to defend, and making sure that he’s in good position to defend. Then, also, you know, with the puck, being able to skate the puck when opportunities are there, and I think he’s done a really good job of that.” When discussing what they were focused on improving with him, he mentioned, “Just getting back to skating and using his feet. He’s got some size, but he’s not the biggest guy [6 feet, 173 pounds]. So, similar to like a Duncan Keith, he had to defend with his stick and his feet, so focus on that and his retrieval situations.”

Wyatt Kaiser, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When he was recalled for the third time in March, he was a plus-2 in his first six games. And what has Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardsonbeen impressed with? His skating. He did so well in his nine games total, where he was smart on his stick, forcing giveaways, and wasn’t causing egregious mistakes that ended up in the back of the net. His turnaround was commendable, and now that he is back in Rockford and getting ready for the AHL playoffs, I’m looking forward to seeing his progression, as he has been on a roll lately. He has 16 points in 32 games, is a plus-1, and is now on the top defensive pair with the IceHogs.

Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel couldn’t have had a worse season going into a contract year if he tried. After such a strong training camp, all the confidence he built during that time vanished. The goal scorer the Blackhawks saw last season seemed like he bundled into a cacoon where he became more timid and indecisive with the puck. Every move meant to help him, like different linemates, seemed like putting gasoline on the fire because you could see how defeated he was on the ice. He had 10 points and was a minus-28 in 50 games for the Hawks, and was sent to Rockford in February to help regain his confidence.

While in the AHL, Reichel said he spoke with Sorensen about playing without the puck and the forecheck. (from ‘Lukas Reichel changed his mindset to get back to Chicago Blackhawks: ‘I’m going to turn this around’ – Chicago Tribune – 03/17/2024).

Sorensen mentioned, in part, “I think we saw it last year when he’s at his best, those are the things he did [creating chances]. He’ll create more offense tracking back hard and being able to strip pucks and go the other way.” (from ‘Lukas Reichel out to prove he belongs in NHL with Blackhawks again – The Athletic – 02/29/2024)

Reichel was recalled to Chicago after nine games in Rockford, where he had seven points. Since then, it has been night and day. He’s chasing pucks, anticipating plays better, and production is starting to find him, as he has three points in his last five games. Reichel noted that he feels better and is having fun again, which is what the game is about. So good on Rockford’s coaching staff for helping the 21-year-old find his groove again.

Cole Guttman

The case of Cole Guttman is interesting because he started the season with the Blackhawks and showed last year that he had some untapped scoring potential. But, he was sent to Rockford after three games, got called up in November, and has been in Rockford since January. He found himself in and out of the lineup with the Hawks, and Richardson said they sent him to the AHL so he could play in all situations and keep his confidence up since it’s hard to do with inconsistent minutes.

Guttman has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Sorensen said, “You can tell the difference. He’s definitely shooting more with his feet and the different release points he has now has been a harder read for goalies than last year.” Sorensen also said bluntly, “He’s a winner.” Guttman has 40 points in 39 games with Rockford, where he was named AHL Player of the Month, after recording 22 points and was a plus-13 in 12 games in March. Unfortunately, the IceHogs announced he be out three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, which is tough news as the IceHogs recently clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

I wondered if the Blackhawks would have given Guttman another look to end the season since they like to reward AHL players for doing well, but that will have to wait. The 25-year-old will be a restricted free agent his summer, and his surge in play could earn him another contract for next season. He’s now producing the way the Hawks hoped he would.

Alex Vlasic

I saved the best for last, the development of Alex Vlasic. He spent most of last season in Rockford and played in all situations. You could say his three-year stint at Boston University and his AHL conditioning perfectly suited him. Sorensen said, “With his size and his mobility and his range to defend, he’s got some of that. The biggest thing for him, we challenged him to take more control, take more charge of the puck, do things more with the puck, skate to puck. He’s a strong skater.”

Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, Vlasic has been the Blackhawks’ most reliable defenseman as a rookie. He has been paired with Seth Jones on the top pairing, putting up 16 points in 72 games. He has done well with everything Sorensen said they challenged him to do. He’s very strong with the puck, makes smart plays, and holds down the fort in a simple and effective manner. Even better? According to recent data provided by The Athletic, Vlasic is ranked as the second-best shutdown defenseman in the NHL behind Radko Gudas (Anaheim Ducks), while also noting he has the best expected goal share on the entire team. (from ‘Who are the NHL’s best shutdown defenseman and why are they so valuable? – The Athletic – 04/04/2024).

At 22-years-old, the best is yet to come for Vlasic, and he worked hard to develop all aspects of his game with physicality and two-way play. He’s impressive to watch, and his development path has been eye-opening. I don’t know if anyone expected him to have the season he is having, but it has worked out splendidly. And now, he will represent Team USA at the World Championships in May, alongside Jones. Not too shabby.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Defenseman Ethan Del Mastro, an AHL All-Star with 37 points in 66 games, was called up by the Hawks on April 11, and other prospects like Drew Commesso, Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, and Louis Crevier have made positive strides with the IceHogs this season.

Blackhawks management has worked to re-invent their development methods because prospect development failures are a big reason they have endured so much mediocrity. Now, there is an emphasis on utilizing players to their fullest potential on their own timelines. As more top prospects make their way to Rockford, they will be put in the best position to thrive. NHL teams’ success relies on development. A lot of it is player talent, but also knowing how to bring it out of them, and if one thing is on track for the Blackhawks, it’s their coaching staff building up their future foundation.