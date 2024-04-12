Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Domi, Marner & Rest

On Thursday night, the New Jersey Devils edged the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a high-scoring, back-and-forth, and sloppy game. The Devils’ Jesper Bratt‘s goal with 1:14 remaining broke the tie, pulling out the win for the Devils. Despite Auston Matthews scoring his 67th and 68th goals of the season, the Maple Leafs couldn’t quit making turnovers, and the win eluded them.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Lost the Game

Toronto lost last night because of too many defensive lapses. It’s almost impossible to play a perfect game; however, the Maple Leafs struggled defensively. They gave the Devils scoring opportunities that were too easy to capitalize on—sometimes right on the doorstep of a stunned Ilya Samsonov. Defensive breakdowns and inconsistent play in their zone contributed directly to the high number of goals conceded.

Second, the special teams performance was subpar. Toronto’s penalty kill was ineffective, allowing the Devils to score three power-play goals. At the same time, they failed to capitalize on their own power play chances. That tipping point ruined the Maple Leafs’ chances to win.

Third, despite leading the game and coming back to tie it late in the third period, the Maple Leafs couldn’t maintain momentum. Allowing the game-winning goal with just over a minute remaining highlighted the team’s inability to execute and close out this tight contest.

Item 2: Auston Matthews Now at 68 Goals on the Season

Make no mistake: Auston Matthews is going for 70 goals. He continued his impressive goal-scoring streak on Thursday night, scoring two goals, boosting his streak to seven games, during which he has scored nine goals. Additionally, he extended his point streak to 13 games. He’s put up 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) over that span.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews is now within two goals of the coveted 70-goal milestone with three games remaining. The question is whether he will play in all of them. Last season, the Maple Leafs prioritized the postseason over individual milestones and decided to rest Mitch Marner when he had a chance to reach 100 points.

What will the choice be as Matthews aims for 70 goals and the team focuses on preparing for the playoffs? Given that the entire team seems to be pulling for Matthews (especially Max Domi, whose life’s mission seems to be to push Matthews over the top), this “event” seems qualitatively different than a Marner 100-point season.

Item 3: Max Domi Is Playing Some of His Best Hockey – Ever

Domi’s recent play has been exceptional, especially in setting up goals for Matthews. In the last two games, he has four assists – two in each game. These primary assists directly helped Matthews find the back of the net.

Despite averaging just 13:44 per game, Domi has put up 47 points in 79 games this season. Once he found his way, he’s been effective as a playmaker who can help others contribute offensively. What makes Domi different from Marner as Matthews’ partner is that he has (what general manager Brad Treliving calls) “snot.”

Domi has a physical edge and is willing to go to the wall for his teammates if someone is treated roughly. That propensity has earned him 116 penalty minutes (PIM) and a reputation among the team as someone willing to play a gritty style when needed.

Domi’s ability to generate scoring chances for star players like Matthews underscores his value to the team. Thinking ahead to next season, it would seem silly not to try to re-sign him. He loves playing in Toronto and proudly wears the Blue & White jersey. Is there any chance that a line of Domi, Matthews, and Marner would work?

Item 4: Mitch Marner Is Now on a 4-game, 5-Assist Streak

Marner picked up two assists and now has points (five assists) in the four games since his return from injury. Before his injury, he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in six straight games.

Marner has 25 goals and 56 assists (for 81 points) in 66 games this season. The Maple Leafs have three games remaining, but the team’s coaching staff might rest the star winger again to ensure he’s in the best health possible heading into the postseason.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Over the next three games, head coach Sheldon Keefe must make tough decisions to prepare the Maple Leafs for the postseason. He must optimize the team’s line combinations to bring out the best chemistry and effectiveness offensively and defensively. He must also decide how to involve Matthews on the ice, leveraging his goal-scoring abilities.

Finally, Keefe has depth this season that he didn’t have in past postseasons. He must anticipate line changes and adjustments tailored for playoff matchups, consider player adaptability, and figure out how best to use Marner. By managing these decisions, Keefe can enhance the team’s readiness for the playoffs. How can he best ensure that the Maple Leafs’ line combinations and defensive pairings are optimized for success in critical postseason games?