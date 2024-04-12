Mitch Marner Is the Maestro of the Maple Leafs Power Play

Mitch Marner‘s absence from the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ lineup due to injury underscored his pivotal role in the team’s success, especially on the power play. Initially expected to miss only a few games, Marner’s extended recovery highlighted his importance to the team’s special teams units.

Marner’s Contributions to the Team’s Power Play

Marner’s contributions to the power play are multifaceted. Here are some unique skills evident to fans who watch the Maple Leafs games. First, Marner is a uniquely gifted playmaker. He possesses exceptional vision and puck-handling skills, which make him a dynamic playmaker with the man advantage. He excels at distributing the puck, setting up scoring chances, and finding open teammates with precision passes.

Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Timothy Liljegren celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Second, while he is not the specific quarterback of the power play, he often acts as the de facto quarterback, orchestrating plays from the half-wall or down low. He can control the tempo, make quick decisions, exploit defensive gaps, and create numerous offensive opportunities from that position.

Third, one of Marner’s key roles is as a setup man down low, near the goal line. He finds open lanes and makes plays from below the goal line, often catching opposing defenses off guard. He’s also a scoring threat. His accurate shot and quick release make him a scoring threat any time, especially on the power play. His ability to capitalize on scoring chances keeps penalty-killers honest and opens up space for his teammates.

Finally, Marner is unique in his hockey IQ, as he’s both versatile and adaptable. His versatility allows him to adjust his game based on defensive schemes, making the power play more dynamic and unpredictable. Overall, Marner brings creativity, vision, precision passing, and a scoring threat to the power-play unit.

When he was absent, he was missed, and the Maple Leafs’ special teams units suffered. As noted, while the penalty kill had a bit of a renaissance, their play with the man advantage never returned to what it was or should be. His absence impacted the team’s offensive capabilities and overall effectiveness on the man advantage.

Sheldon Keefe on Mitch Marner’s Value to the Power Play

During a recent interview, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked what Marner brings to the team’s power play. His answer was specific and insightful. He highlighted several key reasons why Marner is integral to the team’s power play success. The interview can be seen in the video below.

Keefe noted five reasons Marner contributes so much to the team’s power-play success. First, he has exceptional skills in gaining entry into the offensive zone, which is vital for setting up effective power-play opportunities. Keefe emphasized Marner’s ability to navigate the neutral zone and enter the zone cleanly, facilitating offensive zone time.

Second, Keefe noted that, despite Marner’s reputation as a playmaker, his shooting threat adds complexity and unpredictability to the power-play unit. His ability to both distribute the puck and shoot effectively keeps defenders guessing.

Third, Marner makes fluid movements and presents several options for his power play partners. With Marner on the ice, the power-play unit becomes more fluid and versatile in its movements. His presence opens passing lanes and creates more options for scoring chances.

Fourth, perhaps the most surprising thing Keefe noted about Marner is how vocal he is on the ice. Keefe lauded his communication abilities and his on-ice leadership. Specifically, Keefe emphasized Marner’s role as a vocal leader who actively communicates with teammates, provides direction and ensures cohesive play during power-play opportunities.

Finally, Keefe noted that Marner’s leadership extends beyond game time. He takes charge during pre-game preparations and timeouts, ensuring the power-play unit is well-prepared and cohesive.

The Maple Leafs’ Power Play Reaps Huge Benefits From Marner’s Unique Abilities

In conclusion, Marner’s impact on the power play exceeds his unique personal skills — although those are many. He brings leadership and communication and can elevate the team’s performance. In short, these make him an indispensable piece of the Maple Leafs’ power play success.