Panthers Facing Numerous Opportunities in Final Week

The Florida Panthers are marching towards the end of the season in the thick of the Atlantic Division. Currently, they sit second in the said division with a record of 49-24-6 and 104 points and trail the Boston Bruins for first place by three points.

The Cats have a chance to obtain the Atlantic Division title with only four games left to go before the playoffs start. But they’re going to need some help. On Saturday, they dropped an important game against the Bruins by a score of 3-2 in overtime. At the same time, is winning the division all that it’s cracked out to be? The Panthers appear to be spoiled for choice entering the final week of the 2023-24 regular season.

Facing the Maple Leafs Is Almost Certain

If the playoffs were to start today, the Panthers would face the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Games 1 and 2 at Amerant Bank Arena. In the season series, Toronto has had their number so far, with a record 2-1-0 against the Cats and the Leafs winning the most recent game on Mar. 29.

Last postseason, the Panthers took care of business in the Eastern Conference semifinals against them. After their fans chanted how much they wanted to face the Cats, they were put in their place by losing the series 4-1. But this Toronto team is still no pushover offensively.

They still have the league’s highest goal-scorer in Auston Matthews, who has 66 goals on the campaign. In addition, they are third in the league in goals per game with 3.63 a game and eighth in the league on the man advantage with a 24.2 percent success rate.

They do have a weakness, that being goaltending and defense; they are 16th in the league in goals allowed per game. Additionally, their goaltending tandem is struggling. Joseph Woll has a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.88 with a save percentage (SV%) of .907. Their other netminder, Ilya Samsonov, is even worse with a GAA of 3.00 and a SV% of .895. Furthermore, the Cats have beaten him multiple times over the last two postseasons. They could have a chance to do it again.

Panthers’ Recent Slump May Have Cost Them Home Ice, and That’s OK

The Panthers haven’t looked like their dominant selves over the past few weeks. They’ve lost nine of their last 13 games, which shortened the gap from second and third in the division to just three points. If the Leafs manage to sneak up on the Cats, it will cause the home-ice advantage to shift in the favor of Toronto.

Although, that may not be the worst thing in the world, as the team has an impressive away record of 26-11-4. Additionally, most of the team’s postseason wins last summer came on the road, including three against Toronto. The Panthers have proven time and time again they can handle the opposing crowd.

The Atlantic Division Title Is Still Possible

While the team has struggled against the Bruins this season, nabbing the division title is still in the cards. As previously mentioned, the team is only three points back from tying Boston for said position.

But they are going to need some help to do it. Both teams have three games remaining. Florida would realistically have to win out, and Boston would have to drop two of their next three games. The Panthers are playing opponents who do not have anything to play for in the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres. However, their final opponent will be Toronto, a team they could potentially see seven more times in the next couple of weeks.

On the other hand, Boston has to deal with teams fighting to get into the postseason. They face the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals before wrapping up their campaign against the eliminated Ottawa Senators. If Pittsburgh and Washington want it that badly, they will find a way to upset the Bruins.

But the reward for winning the division may not be so grand. The Panthers would have to deal with their big brother in Hillsborough County in the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they’re firing on all cylinders right now. Historically, the Cats have struggled against them in the playoffs, with only two wins against them in 10 postseason games.

Anything Is Possible

With just a week left in the season, anything is possible for the Panthers. With their success earlier in the year, they can coast their way to the playoffs and try to avoid further injury. But they also have a chance to win their second division title in three seasons and their fourth in franchise history.

Regardless, this team will be fun to watch come April 20. If they can copy the run they had last summer, then it will not matter if they win the Atlantic or who they play in the first round. The goal remains the same in bringing the franchise’s first Stanley Cup to South Florida.