Panthers Should Rest Up Injured Players Until the Playoffs

The Florida Panthers are one of the strongest teams in the league, ranked second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Bruins with a record of 45-19-4 and 94 points.

However, they were shut out by the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, 4-0, and one major factor in that loss was their lack of depth. They were missing two forwards, Sam Bennett and Evan Rodrigues, while defenseman Aaron Ekblad was out with an injury. Regardless of how severe those ailments are, it’d be smart to rest them until the postseason.

Unofficially, Panthers Are Going to the Playoffs

Florida has a huge gap between second in the Atlantic Division and the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. That gap is a whopping 19 points ahead of the Washington Capitals.

According to Money Puck, the Panthers have a 100% chance of making the playoffs. So, unless they drop all of their remaining games, they are a lock for getting into the postseason.

Aaron Ekblad Needs to Sit, Given His Injury History

Ekblad suffered a lower-body injury against the Calgary Flames on March 9 when he collided with forward Vladimir Tarasenko. His timetable is at least two weeks, but it could be a little longer, depending on the severity of his knee injury.

Aaron Ekblad has missed the last two games for the Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Given his injury history, especially knee injuries, resting him until the postseason is the right play. If he’s out for the start of Round One, the team will be without a crucial piece of their defensive structure. Since he’s been sidelined, the Panthers have allowed seven goals in two games. A performance like that in the playoffs could be catastrophic to what’s been an excellent season for them.

Sam Bennett Is a Playoff Performer

Bennett was a late scratch in the loss to Carolina on Thursday. The injury itself is unknown, but it was clear the Panthers missed his physicality and chemistry on the second line that night.

Bennett also excels in the playoffs. In 65 postseason appearances with the Panthers and Flames combined, he has 18 goals and 24 assists. In his last playoff run, he scored 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 20 games. The Panthers know how much they missed him in Game 1 of the First Round against the Bruins last season. Losing him for longer than that could prove costly.

Rodrigues Is Also a Playoff Performer

Rodrigues also left the Calgary game after blocking a shot (after Ekblad went down). He’s had a decent season, with 10 goals and 26 assists through 65 games and averaging just under an expected goal per 60 minutes.

Throughout his career, he’s been good in the postseason. In 16 games, 14 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and two with the Colorado Avalanche, he’s scored four goals and 11 points. That experience will come in handy next month. Resting him until then is necessary, considering how much chemistry he’s formed with Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell.

NHL Playoffs are Close

There is only a month left in the regular season. Injuries, including the laundry list to Ekblad, were one of the biggest reasons the Panthers dropped in the Stanley Cup Final last season.

If these players can sit out until then, it will give them enough time to heal and return to form. The team’s lack of depth could have severe consequences in the postseason, and rest is just what the doctor ordered.